Maritime & Shipping, Wet Freight

November 02, 2026

New clean LR1 Arab Gulf-Singapore freight symbols

The following clean LR1 Arab Gulf-Singapore freight symbols have been created in the Market Data category TC (Tankers: Clean).

They will appear on:

  • Publication: Clean Tankerwire, Monthly Clean Tankerwire.
  • Fixed Pages: Platts Shipping Alert SHP330, SHP331 and Platts Tanker Alert PGT2922, PGT2923.

They are scheduled to begin updating on Nov. 2.

MDC Symbol Bates Dec Freq Curr UOM Description
TC CNAGU00 u 2 DW USD MT Clean Arab Gulf-Singapore 60kt LR1 $/mt
TC CNAGU03 u 3 MA USD MT Clean Arab Gulf-Singapore 60kt LR1 $/mt MAvg
TC CNAGW00 u 2 DW UNS WSC Clean Arab Gulf-Singapore 60kt LR1 Wsc
TC CNAGW03 u 3 MA UNS WSC Clean Arab Gulf-Singapore 60kt LR1 Wsc MAvg
TC CNAGUSZ u 0 DW N/A KT Clean Arab Gulf-Singapore 60kt LR1 Wsc cargo size

Please follow the link for further details: https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/110226-platts-launches-lr1-persian-gulf-singapore-60kt-clean-tanker-freight-assessment-nov-2-2026.

If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact the S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.