Maritime & Shipping, Wet Freight
November 02, 2026
New clean LR1 Arab Gulf-Singapore freight symbols
The following clean LR1 Arab Gulf-Singapore freight symbols have been created in the Market Data category TC (Tankers: Clean).
They will appear on:
- Publication: Clean Tankerwire, Monthly Clean Tankerwire.
- Fixed Pages: Platts Shipping Alert SHP330, SHP331 and Platts Tanker Alert PGT2922, PGT2923.
They are scheduled to begin updating on Nov. 2.
|MDC
|Symbol
|Bates
|Dec
|Freq
|Curr
|UOM
|Description
|TC
|CNAGU00
|u
|2
|DW
|USD
|MT
|Clean Arab Gulf-Singapore 60kt LR1 $/mt
|TC
|CNAGU03
|u
|3
|MA
|USD
|MT
|Clean Arab Gulf-Singapore 60kt LR1 $/mt MAvg
|TC
|CNAGW00
|u
|2
|DW
|UNS
|WSC
|Clean Arab Gulf-Singapore 60kt LR1 Wsc
|TC
|CNAGW03
|u
|3
|MA
|UNS
|WSC
|Clean Arab Gulf-Singapore 60kt LR1 Wsc MAvg
|TC
|CNAGUSZ
|u
|0
|DW
|N/A
|KT
|Clean Arab Gulf-Singapore 60kt LR1 Wsc cargo size
Please follow the link for further details: https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/110226-platts-launches-lr1-persian-gulf-singapore-60kt-clean-tanker-freight-assessment-nov-2-2026.
If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact the S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.