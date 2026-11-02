Refined Products, NGLs, LPG
November 02, 2026
New CFR India LPG symbols
The following CFR India LPG symbols have been created in the Market Data category LI (LPG: International).
The symbols will be featured in the following:
- Fixed Pages: Platts LPG Alert PGL2780 and PGL2781. Platts Petrochemical Alert PCA2780 and PCA2781.
- Publications: LPGaswire and S&P Global Energy Core.
They are scheduled to begin updating on Nov. 2.
|MDC
|Symbol
|Bates
|Dec
|Freq
|Curr
|UOM
|Description
|LI
|LPLIA00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|MT
|Propane CFR West Coast India $/mt
|LI
|LPLIA03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|MT
|Propane CFR West Coast India $/mt MAvg
|LI
|LPLIB00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|MT
|Propane CFR East Coast India $/mt
|LI
|LPLIB03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|MT
|Propane CFR East Coast India $/mt MAvg
|LI
|LPLIC00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|MT
|Butane CFR West Coast India $/mt
|LI
|LPLIC03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|MT
|Butane CFR West Coast India $/mt MAvg
|LI
|LPLID00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|MT
|Butane CFR East Coast India $/mt
|LI
|LPLID03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|MT
|Butane CFR East Coast India $/mt MAvg
Please follow the link for further details: https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/110226-platts-launches-daily-cfr-india-lpg-assessments-from-nov-2.
If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact the S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.