Refined Products, NGLs, LPG

November 02, 2026

New CFR India LPG symbols

The following CFR India LPG symbols have been created in the Market Data category LI (LPG: International).

The symbols will be featured in the following:

  • Fixed Pages: Platts LPG Alert PGL2780 and PGL2781. Platts Petrochemical Alert PCA2780 and PCA2781.
  • Publications: LPGaswire and S&P Global Energy Core.

They are scheduled to begin updating on Nov. 2.

MDC Symbol Bates Dec Freq Curr UOM Description
LI LPLIA00 c 3 DW USD MT Propane CFR West Coast India $/mt
LI LPLIA03 c 3 MA USD MT Propane CFR West Coast India $/mt MAvg
LI LPLIB00 c 3 DW USD MT Propane CFR East Coast India $/mt
LI LPLIB03 c 3 MA USD MT Propane CFR East Coast India $/mt MAvg
LI LPLIC00 c 3 DW USD MT Butane CFR West Coast India $/mt
LI LPLIC03 c 3 MA USD MT Butane CFR West Coast India $/mt MAvg
LI LPLID00 c 3 DW USD MT Butane CFR East Coast India $/mt
LI LPLID03 c 3 MA USD MT Butane CFR East Coast India $/mt MAvg

Please follow the link for further details: https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/110226-platts-launches-daily-cfr-india-lpg-assessments-from-nov-2.

If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact the S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.