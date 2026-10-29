Chemicals, Solvents & Intermediates

October 29, 2026

Description updated for US Caprolactam symbols

HIGHLIGHTS

The following US Caprolactam symbols have had their descriptions updated, as summarized below.

From:

MDC Symbol Bates Dec Freq Curr UOM Description
IM CCPLU41 c 2 WA USC LB Caprolactam DDP US Gulf Coast
IM CCPLU61 c 3 MA USC LB Caprolactam DDP US Gulf Coast MAvg

To:

MDC Symbol Bates Dec Freq Curr UOM Description
IM CCPLU41 c 2 WA USC LB Caprolactam DDP US Southeast cents/lb Wkly
IM CCPLU61 c 3 MA USC LB Caprolactam DDP US Southeast cents/lb MAvg

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