Chemicals, Solvents & Intermediates
October 29, 2026
Description updated for US Caprolactam symbols
HIGHLIGHTS
The following US Caprolactam symbols have had their descriptions updated, as summarized below.
From:
|MDC
|Symbol
|Bates
|Dec
|Freq
|Curr
|UOM
|Description
|IM
|CCPLU41
|c
|2
|WA
|USC
|LB
|Caprolactam DDP US Gulf Coast
|IM
|CCPLU61
|c
|3
|MA
|USC
|LB
|Caprolactam DDP US Gulf Coast MAvg
To:
|MDC
|Symbol
|Bates
|Dec
|Freq
|Curr
|UOM
|Description
|IM
|CCPLU41
|c
|2
|WA
|USC
|LB
|Caprolactam DDP US Southeast cents/lb Wkly
|IM
|CCPLU61
|c
|3
|MA
|USC
|LB
|Caprolactam DDP US Southeast cents/lb MAvg
If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.