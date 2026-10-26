Agriculture, Refined Products, Biofuels, Diesel-Gasoil
October 26, 2026
New Asia renewable diesel FOB Straits, FOB China symbols
HIGHLIGHTS
The symbols will be featured in the following:
Fixed Page: Platts Biofuel Alert PBF2013 and PBF6013.
Publication: Biofuelscan, Biomass-Based Diesel Report and S&P Global Energy Core.
They are scheduled to begin updating on Oct. 26, 2026.
|MDC
|Symbol
|Bates
|Dec
|Freq
|Curr
|UOM
|Description
|BF
|RDHVA00
|c
|2
|DW
|USD
|MT
|RD FOB China $/mt
|BF
|RDHVA03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|MT
|RD FOB China $/mt MAvg
|BF
|RDHVB00
|c
|2
|DW
|USD
|MT
|RD FOB Straits $/mt
|BF
|RDHVB03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|MT
|RD FOB Straits $/mt MAvg
|BF
|RDHVC00
|c
|2
|DW
|USD
|CBM
|RD FOB China $/cu m
|BF
|RDHVC03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|CBM
|RD FOB China $/cu m MAvg
|BF
|RDHVD00
|c
|2
|DW
|USD
|CBM
|RD FOB Straits $/cu m
|BF
|RDHVD03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|CBM
|RD FOB Straits $/cu m MAvg
Please follow the link below for further details
https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/092326-platts-to-launch-asia-renewable-diesel-fob-straits-fob-china-assessments-oct-26.
If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.