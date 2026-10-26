Agriculture, Refined Products, Biofuels, Diesel-Gasoil

October 26, 2026

New Asia renewable diesel FOB Straits, FOB China symbols

HIGHLIGHTS

The following Asia renewable diesel FOB Straits, FOB China symbols has been created in the Market Data category BF (Agriculture: Biofuels).

The symbols will be featured in the following:

Fixed Page: Platts Biofuel Alert PBF2013 and PBF6013.

Publication: Biofuelscan, Biomass-Based Diesel Report and S&P Global Energy Core.

They are scheduled to begin updating on Oct. 26, 2026.

MDC Symbol Bates Dec Freq Curr UOM Description
BF RDHVA00 c 2 DW USD MT RD FOB China $/mt
BF RDHVA03 c 3 MA USD MT RD FOB China $/mt MAvg
BF RDHVB00 c 2 DW USD MT RD FOB Straits $/mt
BF RDHVB03 c 3 MA USD MT RD FOB Straits $/mt MAvg
BF RDHVC00 c 2 DW USD CBM RD FOB China $/cu m
BF RDHVC03 c 3 MA USD CBM RD FOB China $/cu m MAvg
BF RDHVD00 c 2 DW USD CBM RD FOB Straits $/cu m
BF RDHVD03 c 3 MA USD CBM RD FOB Straits $/cu m MAvg

Please follow the link below for further details

https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/092326-platts-to-launch-asia-renewable-diesel-fob-straits-fob-china-assessments-oct-26.

If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.