Agriculture, Biofuels

October 19, 2026

New mirror symbols for Biobunkers-B100-Advanced FAME-Rotterdam

HIGHLIGHTS

The following mirror symbols for Biobunkers-B100-Advanced FAME-Rotterdam have been created in the Market Data category TD (Tankers: Dirty).

The symbols will be featured in the following:

Publication: S&P Global Energy Core.

They are scheduled to begin updating on Oct 19, 2026.

MDC Symbol Bates Dec Freq Curr UOM Description
TD MIRKG00 c 2 DW USD MT Biobunkers-B100-Advanced FAME-Rotterdam $/mt (Mirror)
TD MIRKG03 c 3 MA USD MT Biobunkers-B100-Advanced FAME-Rotterdam $/mt MAvg (Mirror)

If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.