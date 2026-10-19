Agriculture, Biofuels
October 19, 2026
New mirror symbols for Biobunkers-B100-Advanced FAME-Rotterdam
HIGHLIGHTS
The following mirror symbols for Biobunkers-B100-Advanced FAME-Rotterdam have been created in the Market Data category TD (Tankers: Dirty).
The symbols will be featured in the following:
Publication: S&P Global Energy Core.
They are scheduled to begin updating on Oct 19, 2026.
|MDC
|Symbol
|Bates
|Dec
|Freq
|Curr
|UOM
|Description
|TD
|MIRKG00
|c
|2
|DW
|USD
|MT
|Biobunkers-B100-Advanced FAME-Rotterdam $/mt (Mirror)
|TD
|MIRKG03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|MT
|Biobunkers-B100-Advanced FAME-Rotterdam $/mt MAvg (Mirror)
If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.