LNG

October 12, 2026

Discontinuation of LNG Cumulative Average symbols

The following LNG Cumulative Average symbols have been discontinued, effective from Oct. 12, 2026.

MDC Symbol Bates Dec Freq Curr UOM Description
LFZ LGCSM31 c 3 MA USD MMB LNG FOB Gulf Coast Cargo Month of Loading Cumulative Average MAvg
LFZ LNGFO03 c 3 MA USD MMB DES Brazil LNG Spot Cargo Cumulative Moving Average MAvg

Please follow the link below for further details:

https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/101226-platts-discontinues-selected-lng-cumulative-average-mavg-assessments

If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.