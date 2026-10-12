LNG
October 12, 2026
Discontinuation of LNG Cumulative Average symbols
The following LNG Cumulative Average symbols have been discontinued, effective from Oct. 12, 2026.
|MDC
|Symbol
|Bates
|Dec
|Freq
|Curr
|UOM
|Description
|LFZ
|LGCSM31
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|MMB
|LNG FOB Gulf Coast Cargo Month of Loading Cumulative Average MAvg
|LFZ
|LNGFO03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|MMB
|DES Brazil LNG Spot Cargo Cumulative Moving Average MAvg
Please follow the link below for further details:
https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/101226-platts-discontinues-selected-lng-cumulative-average-mavg-assessments
If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.