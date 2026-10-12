Crude Oil
October 12, 2026
Description update for Upper Zakum OSP vs Dubai symbols
The following Upper Zakum OSP versus Dubai symbols have had their descriptions updated, as summarized below.
From:
|MDC
|Symbol
|Bates
|Dec
|Freq
|Curr
|UOM
|Description
|OS
|AAIOV00
|u
|3
|MA
|USD
|BBL
|Upper Zakum OSP vs Dubai MAvg
To:
|MDC
|Symbol
|Bates
|Dec
|Freq
|Curr
|UOM
|Description
|OS
|AAIOV00
|u
|3
|MA
|USD
|BBL
|Upper Zakum OSP vs Dubai
If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact the S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.