Crude Oil

October 12, 2026

Description update for Upper Zakum OSP vs Dubai symbols

The following Upper Zakum OSP versus Dubai symbols have had their descriptions updated, as summarized below.

From:

MDC Symbol Bates Dec Freq Curr UOM Description
OS AAIOV00 u 3 MA USD BBL Upper Zakum OSP vs Dubai MAvg

To:

MDC Symbol Bates Dec Freq Curr UOM Description
OS AAIOV00 u 3 MA USD BBL Upper Zakum OSP vs Dubai

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