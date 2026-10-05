Crude Oil

October 05, 2026

New Merey 16 FOB, Boscan DAP and Hamaca DAP symbols

The following Merey 16 FOB, Boscan DAP and Hamaca DAP symbols have been created in the Market Data category RU (Crudes: at 13:30 Houston).

The symbols will be featured in the following:

  • Fixed Pages: Platts Crude Oil Alert PCR280 and PCR0281. Platts Global Alert PGA0280 and PGA0281.
  • Publications: Crude Oil Marketwire, Latin American Wire, Oilgram Price Report, Oilgram Price Report Supplement and S&P Global Energy Core.

They are scheduled to begin updating on Oct. 5, 2026.

MDC Symbol Bates Dec Freq Curr UOM Description
RU PRUCA00 c 2 DW USD BBL Merey 16 FOB Venezuela
RU PRUCA03 c 3 MA USD BBL Merey 16 FOB Venezuela MAvg
RU PRUCB00 c 2 DW USD BBL Merey 16 FOB Venezuela vs Latin American Brent Futures Strip
RU PRUCB03 c 3 MA USD BBL Merey 16 FOB Venezuela vs Latin American Brent Futures Strip MAvg
RU PRUCC00 c 2 DW USD BBL Merey 16 FOB Venezuela vs Latin American WTI Strip
RU PRUCC03 c 3 MA USD BBL Merey 16 FOB Venezuela vs Latin American WTI Strip MAvg
RU PRUCD00 c 2 DW USD BBL Merey 16 FOB Venezuela vs Latin American Dated Brent Strip
RU PRUCD03 c 3 MA USD BBL Merey 16 FOB Venezuela vs Latin American Dated Brent Strip MAvg
RU PRUCE00 c 2 DW USD BBL Boscan DAP USGC
RU PRUCE03 c 3 MA USD BBL Boscan DAP USGC MAvg
RU PRUCF00 c 2 DW USD BBL Boscan DAP USGC vs Latin American Brent Futures Strip
RU PRUCF03 c 3 MA USD BBL Boscan DAP USGC vs Latin American Brent Futures Strip MAvg
RU PRUCG00 c 2 DW USD BBL Boscan DAP USGC vs Latin American WTI Strip
RU PRUCG03 c 3 MA USD BBL Boscan DAP USGC vs Latin American WTI Strip MAvg
RU PRUCH00 c 2 DW USD BBL Boscan DAP USGC vs Latin American Dated Brent Strip
RU PRUCH03 c 3 MA USD BBL Boscan DAP USGC vs Latin American Dated Brent Strip MAvg
RU PRUCI00 c 2 DW USD BBL Hamaca DAP USGC
RU PRUCI03 c 3 MA USD BBL Hamaca DAP USGC MAvg
RU PRUCJ00 c 2 DW USD BBL Hamaca DAP USGC vs Latin American Brent Futures Strip
RU PRUCJ03 c 3 MA USD BBL Hamaca DAP USGC vs Latin American Brent Futures Strip MAvg
RU PRUCK00 c 2 DW USD BBL Hamaca DAP USGC vs Latin American WTI Strip
RU PRUCK03 c 3 MA USD BBL Hamaca DAP USGC vs Latin American WTI Strip MAvg
RU PRUCL00 c 2 DW USD BBL Hamaca DAP USGC vs Latin American Dated Brent Strip
RU PRUCL03 c 3 MA USD BBL Hamaca DAP USGC vs Latin American Dated Brent Strip MAvg

Please follow the link below for further details:

https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/100526-platts-launches-additional-assessments-of-venezuelan-crude-oct-5

If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.