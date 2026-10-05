Crude Oil
October 05, 2026
New Merey 16 FOB, Boscan DAP and Hamaca DAP symbols
The following Merey 16 FOB, Boscan DAP and Hamaca DAP symbols have been created in the Market Data category RU (Crudes: at 13:30 Houston).
The symbols will be featured in the following:
- Fixed Pages: Platts Crude Oil Alert PCR280 and PCR0281. Platts Global Alert PGA0280 and PGA0281.
- Publications: Crude Oil Marketwire, Latin American Wire, Oilgram Price Report, Oilgram Price Report Supplement and S&P Global Energy Core.
They are scheduled to begin updating on Oct. 5, 2026.
|MDC
|Symbol
|Bates
|Dec
|Freq
|Curr
|UOM
|Description
|RU
|PRUCA00
|c
|2
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|Merey 16 FOB Venezuela
|RU
|PRUCA03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|BBL
|Merey 16 FOB Venezuela MAvg
|RU
|PRUCB00
|c
|2
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|Merey 16 FOB Venezuela vs Latin American Brent Futures Strip
|RU
|PRUCB03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|BBL
|Merey 16 FOB Venezuela vs Latin American Brent Futures Strip MAvg
|RU
|PRUCC00
|c
|2
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|Merey 16 FOB Venezuela vs Latin American WTI Strip
|RU
|PRUCC03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|BBL
|Merey 16 FOB Venezuela vs Latin American WTI Strip MAvg
|RU
|PRUCD00
|c
|2
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|Merey 16 FOB Venezuela vs Latin American Dated Brent Strip
|RU
|PRUCD03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|BBL
|Merey 16 FOB Venezuela vs Latin American Dated Brent Strip MAvg
|RU
|PRUCE00
|c
|2
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|Boscan DAP USGC
|RU
|PRUCE03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|BBL
|Boscan DAP USGC MAvg
|RU
|PRUCF00
|c
|2
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|Boscan DAP USGC vs Latin American Brent Futures Strip
|RU
|PRUCF03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|BBL
|Boscan DAP USGC vs Latin American Brent Futures Strip MAvg
|RU
|PRUCG00
|c
|2
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|Boscan DAP USGC vs Latin American WTI Strip
|RU
|PRUCG03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|BBL
|Boscan DAP USGC vs Latin American WTI Strip MAvg
|RU
|PRUCH00
|c
|2
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|Boscan DAP USGC vs Latin American Dated Brent Strip
|RU
|PRUCH03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|BBL
|Boscan DAP USGC vs Latin American Dated Brent Strip MAvg
|RU
|PRUCI00
|c
|2
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|Hamaca DAP USGC
|RU
|PRUCI03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|BBL
|Hamaca DAP USGC MAvg
|RU
|PRUCJ00
|c
|2
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|Hamaca DAP USGC vs Latin American Brent Futures Strip
|RU
|PRUCJ03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|BBL
|Hamaca DAP USGC vs Latin American Brent Futures Strip MAvg
|RU
|PRUCK00
|c
|2
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|Hamaca DAP USGC vs Latin American WTI Strip
|RU
|PRUCK03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|BBL
|Hamaca DAP USGC vs Latin American WTI Strip MAvg
|RU
|PRUCL00
|c
|2
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|Hamaca DAP USGC vs Latin American Dated Brent Strip
|RU
|PRUCL03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|BBL
|Hamaca DAP USGC vs Latin American Dated Brent Strip MAvg
Please follow the link below for further details:
https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/100526-platts-launches-additional-assessments-of-venezuelan-crude-oct-5
If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.