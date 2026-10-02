Refined Products, Agriculture, Diesel-Gasoil, Biofuels
October 02, 2026
Discontinuation of the renewable diesel RD100 Los Angeles and San Francisco symbols
HIGHLIGHTS
The following renewable diesel RD100 Los Angeles and San Francisco symbols have been discontinued, effective from Oct. 1, 2026.
|MDC
|Symbol
|Bates
|Dec
|Freq
|Curr
|UOM
|Description
|BFZ
|AAUWG00
|c
|3
|DW
|USC
|GAL
|RD100 LA vs NYMEX ULSD
|BFZ
|AAUWG03
|c
|3
|MA
|USC
|GAL
|RD100 LA vs NYMEX ULSD MAvg
|BFZ
|AAUWI00
|c
|3
|DW
|USC
|GAL
|RD100 SF vs NYMEX ULSD
|BFZ
|AAUWI03
|c
|3
|MA
|USC
|GAL
|RD100 SF vs NYMEX ULSD MAvg
|BFZ
|RAUWG00
|c
|2
|DW
|USC
|GAL
|RD100 LA vs CARB ULSD cts/gal
|BFZ
|RAUWG03
|c
|3
|MA
|USC
|GAL
|RD100 LA vs CARB ULSD cts/gal MAvg
|BFZ
|RAUWI00
|c
|2
|DW
|USC
|GAL
|RD100 SF vs CARB ULSD cts/gal
|BFZ
|RAUWI03
|c
|3
|MA
|USC
|GAL
|RD100 SF vs CARB ULSD cts/gal MAvg
Please follow the link below for further details:
https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/072326-platts-to-discontinue-rd100-los-angeles-san-francisco-premiums-from-oct-1
If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.