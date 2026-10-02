Refined Products, Agriculture, Diesel-Gasoil, Biofuels

October 02, 2026

Discontinuation of the renewable diesel RD100 Los Angeles and San Francisco symbols

HIGHLIGHTS

The following renewable diesel RD100 Los Angeles and San Francisco symbols have been discontinued, effective from Oct. 1, 2026.

MDC Symbol Bates Dec Freq Curr UOM Description
BFZ AAUWG00 c 3 DW USC GAL RD100 LA vs NYMEX ULSD
BFZ AAUWG03 c 3 MA USC GAL RD100 LA vs NYMEX ULSD MAvg
BFZ AAUWI00 c 3 DW USC GAL RD100 SF vs NYMEX ULSD
BFZ AAUWI03 c 3 MA USC GAL RD100 SF vs NYMEX ULSD MAvg
BFZ RAUWG00 c 2 DW USC GAL RD100 LA vs CARB ULSD cts/gal
BFZ RAUWG03 c 3 MA USC GAL RD100 LA vs CARB ULSD cts/gal MAvg
BFZ RAUWI00 c 2 DW USC GAL RD100 SF vs CARB ULSD cts/gal
BFZ RAUWI03 c 3 MA USC GAL RD100 SF vs CARB ULSD cts/gal MAvg

Please follow the link below for further details:

https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/072326-platts-to-discontinue-rd100-los-angeles-san-francisco-premiums-from-oct-1

If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.