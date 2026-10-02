Energy Transition, Carbon
October 02, 2026
Discontinuation of the Household Devices LDC project differential symbols
The following Household Devices LDC Differential symbols have been discontinued effective Oct. 1, 2026.
|MDC
|Symbol
|Bates
|Dec
|Freq
|Curr
|UOM
|Description
|CBNZ
|AHHDA00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|MTC
|HHD LDC Project Differential $/mtCO2e
|CBNZ
|AHHDA03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|MTC
|HHD LDC Project Differential $/mtCO2e MAvg
Please follow the link below for further details:
https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/063026-platts-to-discontinue-its-household-devices-ldc-project-differential-oct-1
If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.