Energy Transition, Carbon

October 02, 2026

Discontinuation of the Household Devices LDC project differential symbols

The following Household Devices LDC Differential symbols have been discontinued effective Oct. 1, 2026.

MDC Symbol Bates Dec Freq Curr UOM Description
CBNZ AHHDA00 c 3 DW USD MTC HHD LDC Project Differential $/mtCO2e
CBNZ AHHDA03 c 3 MA USD MTC HHD LDC Project Differential $/mtCO2e MAvg

Please follow the link below for further details:

https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/063026-platts-to-discontinue-its-household-devices-ldc-project-differential-oct-1

If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.