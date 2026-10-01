Agriculture, Biofuels

October 01, 2026

New Platts Americas new SAF assessments

The following Platts Americas new SAF assessments have been created under the Market Data categories BF(Agriculture: Biofuels), PL(Oil Products: Latin America) and UG(Oil Products: US Gulf Coast).

They will appear on:

  • Publications: Aviation weekly report, Biofuelscan report, Biomass-Based Diesel Report, Brail Fuels daily report, Combustíveis Brazil, Oilgram Price Report, and US Marketscan Report.
  • Fixed Pages: Platts Biofuel Alert pages PBF0010, PBF0011, PBF0012, PBF0220, PBF0221 and PGA0158, PGA0166, PGA0167, PGA0168, PGA0450, PGA0451, PGA0480, PGA0483 and PRF0158, PRF0166, PRF0167, PRF0168, PRF0450, PRF0451, PRF0480 and PRF0483

They are scheduled to begin updating on Oct. 1, 2026.

MDC Symbol Bates Dec Freq Curr UOM Description
PL SAFMA00 c 3 DW USC GAL SAF (H-S) IPP Santos (Mirror)usc/gal
PL SAFMA03 c 3 MA USC GAL SAF (H-S) IPP Santos usc/gal (Mirror) MAvg
PL SAFMB00 c 3 DW USC GAL SAF (H-S) IPP Santos Premium (Mirror) usc/gal
PL SAFMB03 c 3 MA USC GAL SAF (H-S) IPP Santos Premium (Mirror) usc/gal MAvg
UG SAFMC00 c 3 DW USC GAL SAF (H-S) Gulf Coast (Mirror) usc/gal
UG SAFMC03 c 3 MA USC GAL SAF (H-S) Gulf Coast (Mirror) usc/gal MAvg
UG SAFMD00 c 3 DW USC GAL SAF (H-S) Gulf Coast Premium (Mirror) usc/gal
UG SAFMD03 c 3 MA USC GAL SAF (H-S) Gulf Coast Premium (Mirror) usc/gal MAvg
BF SAFPA00 c 3 DW USC GAL SAF (H-S) IPP Santos usc/gal
BF SAFPA03 c 3 MA USC GAL SAF (H-S) IPP Santos usc/gal MAvg
BF SAFPB00 c 3 DW USC GAL SAF (H-S) IPP Santos Premium usc/gal
BF SAFPB03 c 3 MA USC GAL SAF (H-S) IPP Santos Premium usc/gal MAvg
BF SAFPC00 c 3 DW USC GAL SAF (H-S) Gulf Coast usc/gal
BF SAFPC03 c 3 MA USC GAL SAF (H-S) Gulf Coast usc/gal MAvg
BF SAFPD00 c 3 DW USC GAL SAF (H-S) Gulf Coast Premium usc/gal
BF SAFPD03 c 3 MA USC GAL SAF (H-S) Gulf Coast Premium usc/gal MAvg
BF SAFPE00 c 3 DW USD BBL SAF (H-S) IPP Santos $/bbl
BF SAFPE03 c 3 MA USD BBL SAF (H-S) IPP Santos $/bbl MAvg
BF SAFPE04 c 3 WA USD BBL SAF (H-S) IPP Santos $/bbl WAvg
BF SAFPG00 c 3 DW BRL CBM SAF (H-S) IPP Santos BRL/CBM
BF SAFPG03 c 3 MA BRL CBM SAF (H-S) IPP Santos BRL/CBM MAvg
BF SAFPG04 c 3 WA BRL CBM SAF (H-S) IPP Santos BRL/CBM WAvg
BF SAFPF00 c 3 DW USD BBL SAF (H-S) IPP Santos Premium $/bbl
BF SAFPF03 c 3 MA USD BBL SAF (H-S) IPP Santos Premium $/bbl MAvg
BF SAFPF04 c 3 WA USD BBL SAF (H-S) IPP Santos Premium $/bbl WAvg
BF SAFPH00 c 3 DW BRL CBM SAF (H-S) IPP Santos Premium BRL/CBM
BF SAFPH03 c 3 MA BRL CBM SAF (H-S) IPP Santos Premium BRL/CBM MAvg
BF SAFPH04 c 3 WA BRL CBM SAF (H-S) IPP Santos Premium BRL/CBM WAvg
PL SAFME03 c 3 MA USD BBL SAF (H-S) IPP Santos (Mirror) $/bbl MAvg
PL SAFME04 c 3 WA USD BBL SAF (H-S) IPP Santos (Mirror) $/bbl WAvg
PL SAFME00 c 3 DW USD BBL SAF (H-S) IPP Santos (Mirror)$/bbl
PL SAFMG00 c 3 DW BRL CBM SAF (H-S) IPP Santos (Mirror)BRL/CBM
PL SAFMG03 c 3 MA BRL CBM SAF (H-S) IPP Santos BRL/CBM (Mirror) MAvg
PL SAFMG04 c 3 WA BRL CBM SAF (H-S) IPP Santos BRL/CBM (Mirror) WAvg
PL SAFMF00 c 3 DW USD BBL SAF (H-S) IPP Santos Premium (Mirror) $/bbl
PL SAFMF03 c 3 MA USD BBL SAF (H-S) IPP Santos Premium (Mirror) $/bbl MAvg
PL SAFMF04 c 3 WA USD BBL SAF (H-S) IPP Santos Premium (Mirror) $/bbl WAvg
PL SAFMH00 c 3 DW BRL CBM SAF (H-S) IPP Santos Premium (Mirror) BRL/CBM
PL SAFMH03 c 3 MA BRL CBM SAF (H-S) IPP Santos Premium (Mirror) BRL/CBM MAvg
PL SAFMH04 c 3 WA BRL CBM SAF (H-S) IPP Santos Premium (Mirror) BRL/CBM WAvg

Please follow the link below for further details:

https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/091726-platts-to-launch-saf-us-gulf-coast-and-brazil-import-parity-assessments-effective-oct-1

If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.