Agriculture, Biofuels
October 01, 2026
New Platts Americas new SAF assessments
The following Platts Americas new SAF assessments have been created under the Market Data categories BF(Agriculture: Biofuels), PL(Oil Products: Latin America) and UG(Oil Products: US Gulf Coast).
They will appear on:
- Publications: Aviation weekly report, Biofuelscan report, Biomass-Based Diesel Report, Brail Fuels daily report, Combustíveis Brazil, Oilgram Price Report, and US Marketscan Report.
- Fixed Pages: Platts Biofuel Alert pages PBF0010, PBF0011, PBF0012, PBF0220, PBF0221 and PGA0158, PGA0166, PGA0167, PGA0168, PGA0450, PGA0451, PGA0480, PGA0483 and PRF0158, PRF0166, PRF0167, PRF0168, PRF0450, PRF0451, PRF0480 and PRF0483
They are scheduled to begin updating on Oct. 1, 2026.
|MDC
|Symbol
|Bates
|Dec
|Freq
|Curr
|UOM
|Description
|PL
|SAFMA00
|c
|3
|DW
|USC
|GAL
|SAF (H-S) IPP Santos (Mirror)usc/gal
|PL
|SAFMA03
|c
|3
|MA
|USC
|GAL
|SAF (H-S) IPP Santos usc/gal (Mirror) MAvg
|PL
|SAFMB00
|c
|3
|DW
|USC
|GAL
|SAF (H-S) IPP Santos Premium (Mirror) usc/gal
|PL
|SAFMB03
|c
|3
|MA
|USC
|GAL
|SAF (H-S) IPP Santos Premium (Mirror) usc/gal MAvg
|UG
|SAFMC00
|c
|3
|DW
|USC
|GAL
|SAF (H-S) Gulf Coast (Mirror) usc/gal
|UG
|SAFMC03
|c
|3
|MA
|USC
|GAL
|SAF (H-S) Gulf Coast (Mirror) usc/gal MAvg
|UG
|SAFMD00
|c
|3
|DW
|USC
|GAL
|SAF (H-S) Gulf Coast Premium (Mirror) usc/gal
|UG
|SAFMD03
|c
|3
|MA
|USC
|GAL
|SAF (H-S) Gulf Coast Premium (Mirror) usc/gal MAvg
|BF
|SAFPA00
|c
|3
|DW
|USC
|GAL
|SAF (H-S) IPP Santos usc/gal
|BF
|SAFPA03
|c
|3
|MA
|USC
|GAL
|SAF (H-S) IPP Santos usc/gal MAvg
|BF
|SAFPB00
|c
|3
|DW
|USC
|GAL
|SAF (H-S) IPP Santos Premium usc/gal
|BF
|SAFPB03
|c
|3
|MA
|USC
|GAL
|SAF (H-S) IPP Santos Premium usc/gal MAvg
|BF
|SAFPC00
|c
|3
|DW
|USC
|GAL
|SAF (H-S) Gulf Coast usc/gal
|BF
|SAFPC03
|c
|3
|MA
|USC
|GAL
|SAF (H-S) Gulf Coast usc/gal MAvg
|BF
|SAFPD00
|c
|3
|DW
|USC
|GAL
|SAF (H-S) Gulf Coast Premium usc/gal
|BF
|SAFPD03
|c
|3
|MA
|USC
|GAL
|SAF (H-S) Gulf Coast Premium usc/gal MAvg
|BF
|SAFPE00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|SAF (H-S) IPP Santos $/bbl
|BF
|SAFPE03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|BBL
|SAF (H-S) IPP Santos $/bbl MAvg
|BF
|SAFPE04
|c
|3
|WA
|USD
|BBL
|SAF (H-S) IPP Santos $/bbl WAvg
|BF
|SAFPG00
|c
|3
|DW
|BRL
|CBM
|SAF (H-S) IPP Santos BRL/CBM
|BF
|SAFPG03
|c
|3
|MA
|BRL
|CBM
|SAF (H-S) IPP Santos BRL/CBM MAvg
|BF
|SAFPG04
|c
|3
|WA
|BRL
|CBM
|SAF (H-S) IPP Santos BRL/CBM WAvg
|BF
|SAFPF00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|SAF (H-S) IPP Santos Premium $/bbl
|BF
|SAFPF03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|BBL
|SAF (H-S) IPP Santos Premium $/bbl MAvg
|BF
|SAFPF04
|c
|3
|WA
|USD
|BBL
|SAF (H-S) IPP Santos Premium $/bbl WAvg
|BF
|SAFPH00
|c
|3
|DW
|BRL
|CBM
|SAF (H-S) IPP Santos Premium BRL/CBM
|BF
|SAFPH03
|c
|3
|MA
|BRL
|CBM
|SAF (H-S) IPP Santos Premium BRL/CBM MAvg
|BF
|SAFPH04
|c
|3
|WA
|BRL
|CBM
|SAF (H-S) IPP Santos Premium BRL/CBM WAvg
|PL
|SAFME03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|BBL
|SAF (H-S) IPP Santos (Mirror) $/bbl MAvg
|PL
|SAFME04
|c
|3
|WA
|USD
|BBL
|SAF (H-S) IPP Santos (Mirror) $/bbl WAvg
|PL
|SAFME00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|SAF (H-S) IPP Santos (Mirror)$/bbl
|PL
|SAFMG00
|c
|3
|DW
|BRL
|CBM
|SAF (H-S) IPP Santos (Mirror)BRL/CBM
|PL
|SAFMG03
|c
|3
|MA
|BRL
|CBM
|SAF (H-S) IPP Santos BRL/CBM (Mirror) MAvg
|PL
|SAFMG04
|c
|3
|WA
|BRL
|CBM
|SAF (H-S) IPP Santos BRL/CBM (Mirror) WAvg
|PL
|SAFMF00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|SAF (H-S) IPP Santos Premium (Mirror) $/bbl
|PL
|SAFMF03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|BBL
|SAF (H-S) IPP Santos Premium (Mirror) $/bbl MAvg
|PL
|SAFMF04
|c
|3
|WA
|USD
|BBL
|SAF (H-S) IPP Santos Premium (Mirror) $/bbl WAvg
|PL
|SAFMH00
|c
|3
|DW
|BRL
|CBM
|SAF (H-S) IPP Santos Premium (Mirror) BRL/CBM
|PL
|SAFMH03
|c
|3
|MA
|BRL
|CBM
|SAF (H-S) IPP Santos Premium (Mirror) BRL/CBM MAvg
|PL
|SAFMH04
|c
|3
|WA
|BRL
|CBM
|SAF (H-S) IPP Santos Premium (Mirror) BRL/CBM WAvg
Please follow the link below for further details:
https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/091726-platts-to-launch-saf-us-gulf-coast-and-brazil-import-parity-assessments-effective-oct-1
If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.