Refined Products, Diesel-Gasoil

October 01, 2026

New Gasoil 0.1% CIF NWE symbols

HIGHLIGHTS

The following Gasoil 0.1% CIF NWE symbols has been created in the Market Data category EB (Oil Products: European Bulk).

The symbols will be featured in the following:

Publication: S&P Global Energy Core

They are scheduled to begin updating on Oct. 1, 2026.

MDC Symbol Bates Dec Freq Curr UOM Description
EB AAYGN00 c 2 DW USD MT Freight Netforward From FOB 0.1% Gasoil Barges
EB AAYGN03 c 3 MA USD MT Freight Netforward From FOB 0.1% Gasoil Barges MAvg
EB AAZGN00 c 2 DW USD MT Spread Between Freight Netforward And CIF NWE 0.1% Gasoil Cargoes
EB AAZGN03 c 3 MA USD MT Spread Between Freight Netforward And CIF NWE 0.1% Gasoil Cargoes MAvg

Please follow the link below for further details

https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/090426-platts-to-amend-gasoil-01-cif-nwe-assessment-methodology-effective-jan-4-2027.

If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.