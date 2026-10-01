Refined Products, Diesel-Gasoil
October 01, 2026
New Gasoil 0.1% CIF NWE symbols
HIGHLIGHTS
The following Gasoil 0.1% CIF NWE symbols has been created in the Market Data category EB (Oil Products: European Bulk).
The symbols will be featured in the following:
Publication: S&P Global Energy Core
They are scheduled to begin updating on Oct. 1, 2026.
|MDC
|Symbol
|Bates
|Dec
|Freq
|Curr
|UOM
|Description
|EB
|AAYGN00
|c
|2
|DW
|USD
|MT
|Freight Netforward From FOB 0.1% Gasoil Barges
|EB
|AAYGN03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|MT
|Freight Netforward From FOB 0.1% Gasoil Barges MAvg
|EB
|AAZGN00
|c
|2
|DW
|USD
|MT
|Spread Between Freight Netforward And CIF NWE 0.1% Gasoil Cargoes
|EB
|AAZGN03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|MT
|Spread Between Freight Netforward And CIF NWE 0.1% Gasoil Cargoes MAvg
Please follow the link below for further details
https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/090426-platts-to-amend-gasoil-01-cif-nwe-assessment-methodology-effective-jan-4-2027.
If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.