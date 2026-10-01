October 01, 2026
Discontinuation of FOB Morocco NOLA netback symbols
The following FOB Morocco NOLA netback symbols have been discontinued, effective from Oct. 1, 2026.
|MDC
|Symbol
|Bates
|Dec
|Freq
|Curr
|UOM
|Description
|FTZ
|FDPBC04
|lh
|2
|WA
|USD
|MT
|Diammonium Phosphate Bulk FOB Morocco-NOLA Netback $/mt Wkly
|FTZ
|FMAPC04
|lh
|2
|WA
|USD
|MT
|Monoammonium Phosphate Bulk FOB Morocco NOLA Netback $/mt Wkly
Please follow the link below for further details:
https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/100126-platts-discontinues-fob-morocco-nola-netback-phosphate-price-assessments-effective-oct-1.
If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.