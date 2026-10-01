October 01, 2026

Discontinuation of FOB Morocco NOLA netback symbols

The following FOB Morocco NOLA netback symbols have been discontinued, effective from Oct. 1, 2026.

MDC Symbol Bates Dec Freq Curr UOM Description
FTZ FDPBC04 lh 2 WA USD MT Diammonium Phosphate Bulk FOB Morocco-NOLA Netback $/mt Wkly
FTZ FMAPC04 lh 2 WA USD MT Monoammonium Phosphate Bulk FOB Morocco NOLA Netback $/mt Wkly

Please follow the link below for further details:

https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/100126-platts-discontinues-fob-morocco-nola-netback-phosphate-price-assessments-effective-oct-1.

If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.