Chemicals, Crude Oil, Aromatics

October 01, 2026

Description update for Amenam Blend and CJ Blend as FOB Nigeria symbols

HIGHLIGHTS

The following CJ Blend and Blend Nigeria symbols have had their Description updated, as summarized below. These updates will take effect from Oct. 1, 2026.

From:

MDC Symbol Bates Dec Freq Curr UOM Description
MPP AAXTI00 c 3 DW USD BBL Amenam Blend Market Parity Price
MPP AMENA00 c 3 DW USD BBL Amenam Blend MPP vs WAF Dated Strip
MPP APIRC00 c 3 DW USD BBL CJ Blend MPP vs WAF Dated Strip
MPP APIRR00 c 3 DW USD BBL CJ Blend MPP

To:

MDC Symbol Bates Dec Freq Curr UOM Description
MPP AAXTI00 c 3 DW USD BBL Amenam Blend FOB Nigeria $/bbl
MPP AMENA00 c 3 DW USD BBL Amenam Blend FOB Nigeria vs Dated Brent $/bbl
MPP APIRC00 c 3 DW USD BBL CJ Blend FOB Nigeria vs Dated Brent $/bbl
MPP APIRR00 c 3 DW USD BBL CJ Blend FOB Nigeria $/bbl

Please follow the link below for further details

https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/090126-platts-to-publish-amenam-blend-cj-blend-as-fob-nigeria-spot-assessments-from-oct-1-2026

If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.