Chemicals, Crude Oil, Aromatics
October 01, 2026
Description update for Amenam Blend and CJ Blend as FOB Nigeria symbols
HIGHLIGHTS
The following CJ Blend and Blend Nigeria symbols have had their Description updated, as summarized below. These updates will take effect from Oct. 1, 2026.
From:
|MDC
|Symbol
|Bates
|Dec
|Freq
|Curr
|UOM
|Description
|MPP
|AAXTI00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|Amenam Blend Market Parity Price
|MPP
|AMENA00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|Amenam Blend MPP vs WAF Dated Strip
|MPP
|APIRC00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|CJ Blend MPP vs WAF Dated Strip
|MPP
|APIRR00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|CJ Blend MPP
To:
|MDC
|Symbol
|Bates
|Dec
|Freq
|Curr
|UOM
|Description
|MPP
|AAXTI00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|Amenam Blend FOB Nigeria $/bbl
|MPP
|AMENA00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|Amenam Blend FOB Nigeria vs Dated Brent $/bbl
|MPP
|APIRC00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|CJ Blend FOB Nigeria vs Dated Brent $/bbl
|MPP
|APIRR00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|CJ Blend FOB Nigeria $/bbl
Please follow the link below for further details
https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/090126-platts-to-publish-amenam-blend-cj-blend-as-fob-nigeria-spot-assessments-from-oct-1-2026
If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.