LNG
September 30, 2026
Discontinuation of JKM-NWE Balmo spread price symbols
The following JKM-NWE balance-of-month spread price symbols have been discontinued, effective from Sept. 30, 2026.
|MDC
|Symbol
|Bates
|Dec
|Freq
|Curr
|UOM
|Description
|LFZ
|NWEBJ00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|MMB
|LNG DES JKM Financial Balmo-ND Vs NWE Balmo-ND $/MMBtu
Please follow the link below for further details:
https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/093026-platts-discontinues-jkm-nwe-balance-month-next-day-differential-assessment
If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.