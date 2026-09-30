LNG

September 30, 2026

Discontinuation of JKM-NWE Balmo spread price symbols

The following JKM-NWE balance-of-month spread price symbols have been discontinued, effective from Sept. 30, 2026.

MDC Symbol Bates Dec Freq Curr UOM Description
LFZ NWEBJ00 c 3 DW USD MMB LNG DES JKM Financial Balmo-ND Vs NWE Balmo-ND $/MMBtu

Please follow the link below for further details:

https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/093026-platts-discontinues-jkm-nwe-balance-month-next-day-differential-assessment

If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.