Chemicals, Solvents & Intermediates, Polymers

September 30, 2026

Description and frequency update of CFR Southeast Asia MMA and Asian PMMA spot symbols

The following CFR Southeast Asia MMA and Asian PMMA spot symbols have had their descriptions and frequency updated, as summarized below.

From:

MDC Symbol Bates Dec Freq Curr UOM Description
HP PMMAC00 c 2 DW USD MT Poly Methyl Methacrylate CFR China $/mt
HP PMMAA00 c 2 DW USD MT Poly Methyl Methacrylate CFR SE Asia $/mt
IM AMMAS00 lhc 3 DW USD MT Methyl Methacrylate CFR Southeast Asia $/mt

To:

MDC Symbol Bates Dec Freq Curr UOM Description
HP PMMAC00 c 2 WA USD MT Poly Methyl Methacrylate CFR China $/mt Wkly
HP PMMAA00 c 2 WA USD MT Poly Methyl Methacrylate CFR SE Asia $/mt Wkly
IM AMMAS00 lhc 3 WA USD MT Methyl Methacrylate CFR Southeast Asia $/mt Wkly

Please follow the link below for further details:

https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/072426-platts-to-change-frequency-of-cfr-southeast-asia-mma-and-asian-pmma-spot-assessments

If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.