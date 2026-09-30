Chemicals, Solvents & Intermediates, Polymers
September 30, 2026
Description and frequency update of CFR Southeast Asia MMA and Asian PMMA spot symbols
The following CFR Southeast Asia MMA and Asian PMMA spot symbols have had their descriptions and frequency updated, as summarized below.
From:
|MDC
|Symbol
|Bates
|Dec
|Freq
|Curr
|UOM
|Description
|HP
|PMMAC00
|c
|2
|DW
|USD
|MT
|Poly Methyl Methacrylate CFR China $/mt
|HP
|PMMAA00
|c
|2
|DW
|USD
|MT
|Poly Methyl Methacrylate CFR SE Asia $/mt
|IM
|AMMAS00
|lhc
|3
|DW
|USD
|MT
|Methyl Methacrylate CFR Southeast Asia $/mt
To:
|MDC
|Symbol
|Bates
|Dec
|Freq
|Curr
|UOM
|Description
|HP
|PMMAC00
|c
|2
|WA
|USD
|MT
|Poly Methyl Methacrylate CFR China $/mt Wkly
|HP
|PMMAA00
|c
|2
|WA
|USD
|MT
|Poly Methyl Methacrylate CFR SE Asia $/mt Wkly
|IM
|AMMAS00
|lhc
|3
|WA
|USD
|MT
|Methyl Methacrylate CFR Southeast Asia $/mt Wkly
Please follow the link below for further details:
https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/072426-platts-to-change-frequency-of-cfr-southeast-asia-mma-and-asian-pmma-spot-assessments
If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.