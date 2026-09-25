Maritime & Shipping, Refined Products, Wet Freight, Fuel Oil
September 25, 2026
New Launch of Dirty Tanker Freight Sidi Kerir-Far East assessments
The following Dirty Tanker Freight Sidi Kerir-Far East assessments have been created under the Market Data category TD(Tankers: Dirty).
They will appear on-
Publications - Dirtytankerwire report and Dirtytankerwire monthly Report.
Fixed Pages - Platts Tanker Alert pages PGT1970, PGT1971 and Platts Shipping Alert pages SHP302, SHP304, SHP1440, SHP1441.
They are scheduled to begin updating on Sept. 25, 2026.
|MDC
|Symbol
|Bates
|Dec
|Freq
|Curr
|UOM
|Description
|TD
|VLBCT00
|c
|2
|DW
|USD
|MT
|Dirty Sidi Kerir Far East VLCC 270kt $/mt
|TD
|VLBCT03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|MT
|Dirty Sidi Kerir Far East VLCC 270kt $/mt MAvg
|TD
|VLBCU00
|c
|2
|DW
|N/A
|KT
|Dirty Sidi Kerir Far East VLCC 270kt Lumpsum cargo size
|TD
|VLBCS00
|c
|2
|DW
|USM
|LSM
|Dirty Sidi Kerir Far East VLCC 270kt Lumpsum usm/lsm
|TD
|VLBCS03
|c
|3
|MA
|USM
|LSM
|Dirty Sidi Kerir Far East VLCC 270kt Lumpsum usm/lsm MAvg
|TD
|VLBCQ00
|c
|2
|DW
|USD
|DAY
|VLCC Sidi Kerir Ulsan 0.5% Bunker Fuel Non Scrubber Fitted Non Eco TCE $/day
|TD
|VLBCQ03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|DAY
|VLCC Sidi Kerir Ulsan 0.5% Bunker Fuel Non Scrubber Fitted Non Eco TCE $/day MAvg
|TD
|VLBCR00
|c
|2
|DW
|USD
|DAY
|VLCC Sidi Kerir Ulsan 3.5% Bunker Fuel Scrubber Fitted Eco TCE $/day
|TD
|VLBCR03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|DAY
|VLCC Sidi Kerir Ulsan 3.5% Bunker Fuel Scrubber Fitted Eco TCE $/day MAvg
Please follow the link below for further details
https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/092526-platts-launches-sidi-kerir-far-east-vlcc-freight-and-tce-assessments-effective-sept-25-2026
If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.