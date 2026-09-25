Maritime & Shipping, Refined Products, Wet Freight, Fuel Oil

September 25, 2026

New Launch of Dirty Tanker Freight Sidi Kerir-Far East assessments

The following Dirty Tanker Freight Sidi Kerir-Far East assessments have been created under the Market Data category TD(Tankers: Dirty).

They will appear on-

Publications - Dirtytankerwire report and Dirtytankerwire monthly Report.

Fixed Pages - Platts Tanker Alert pages PGT1970, PGT1971 and Platts Shipping Alert pages SHP302, SHP304, SHP1440, SHP1441.

They are scheduled to begin updating on Sept. 25, 2026.

MDC Symbol Bates Dec Freq Curr UOM Description
TD VLBCT00 c 2 DW USD MT Dirty Sidi Kerir Far East VLCC 270kt $/mt
TD VLBCT03 c 3 MA USD MT Dirty Sidi Kerir Far East VLCC 270kt $/mt MAvg
TD VLBCU00 c 2 DW N/A KT Dirty Sidi Kerir Far East VLCC 270kt Lumpsum cargo size
TD VLBCS00 c 2 DW USM LSM Dirty Sidi Kerir Far East VLCC 270kt Lumpsum usm/lsm
TD VLBCS03 c 3 MA USM LSM Dirty Sidi Kerir Far East VLCC 270kt Lumpsum usm/lsm MAvg
TD VLBCQ00 c 2 DW USD DAY VLCC Sidi Kerir Ulsan 0.5% Bunker Fuel Non Scrubber Fitted Non Eco TCE $/day
TD VLBCQ03 c 3 MA USD DAY VLCC Sidi Kerir Ulsan 0.5% Bunker Fuel Non Scrubber Fitted Non Eco TCE $/day MAvg
TD VLBCR00 c 2 DW USD DAY VLCC Sidi Kerir Ulsan 3.5% Bunker Fuel Scrubber Fitted Eco TCE $/day
TD VLBCR03 c 3 MA USD DAY VLCC Sidi Kerir Ulsan 3.5% Bunker Fuel Scrubber Fitted Eco TCE $/day MAvg

Please follow the link below for further details

https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/092526-platts-launches-sidi-kerir-far-east-vlcc-freight-and-tce-assessments-effective-sept-25-2026

If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.