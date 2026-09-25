September 25, 2026

New daily FOB NOLA ammonia barge symbol

HIGHLIGHTS

The following daily FOB NOLA ammonia barge symbol has been created in the Market Data category FT ( Agriculture: Fertilizers). It will appear on the following:

Publications : Platts Fertecon US Fertilizer Report.

Fixed Pages : Platts Fertilizers Alert page FEA0364.

They are scheduled to begin updating on September 24, 2026.

MDC Symbol Bates Dec Freq Curr UOM Description
FT FAMNJ00 c 2 DW USD ST Ammonia FOB NOLA Brg $/st

Please follow the link below for further details:

https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/082726-platts-to-launch-daily-fob-nola-ammonia-barge-assessment-update-weekly-assessment-sept-24

If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.