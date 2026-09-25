September 25, 2026
New daily FOB NOLA ammonia barge symbol
HIGHLIGHTS
The following daily FOB NOLA ammonia barge symbol has been created in the Market Data category FT ( Agriculture: Fertilizers). It will appear on the following:
Publications : Platts Fertecon US Fertilizer Report.
Fixed Pages : Platts Fertilizers Alert page FEA0364.
They are scheduled to begin updating on September 24, 2026.
|MDC
|Symbol
|Bates
|Dec
|Freq
|Curr
|UOM
|Description
|FT
|FAMNJ00
|c
|2
|DW
|USD
|ST
|Ammonia FOB NOLA Brg $/st
Please follow the link below for further details:
https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/082726-platts-to-launch-daily-fob-nola-ammonia-barge-assessment-update-weekly-assessment-sept-24
If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.