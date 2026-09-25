September 25, 2026
Bates updated for Ammonia FOB NOLA Barge Weekly symbol
HIGHLIGHTS
The bates for the following Ammonia FOB NOLA Barge Weekly symbol have been updated, as outlined below.
From:
|MDC
|Symbol
|Bates
|Dec
|Freq
|Curr
|UOM
|Description
|FT
|FAMNJ04
|lh
|2
|WA
|USD
|ST
|Ammonia FOB NOLA Brg $/st Wkly
To:
|MDC
|Symbol
|Bates
|Dec
|Freq
|Curr
|UOM
|Description
|FT
|FAMNJ04
|lhc
|2
|WA
|USD
|ST
|Ammonia FOB NOLA Brg $/st Wkly
Please follow the link below for further details:
https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/082726-platts-to-launch-daily-fob-nola-ammonia-barge-assessment-update-weekly-assessment-sept-24
If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.