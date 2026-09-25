September 25, 2026

Bates updated for Ammonia FOB NOLA Barge Weekly symbol

HIGHLIGHTS

The bates for the following Ammonia FOB NOLA Barge Weekly symbol have been updated, as outlined below.

From:

MDC Symbol Bates Dec Freq Curr UOM Description
FT FAMNJ04 lh 2 WA USD ST Ammonia FOB NOLA Brg $/st Wkly

To:

MDC Symbol Bates Dec Freq Curr UOM Description
FT FAMNJ04 lhc 2 WA USD ST Ammonia FOB NOLA Brg $/st Wkly

Please follow the link below for further details:

https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/082726-platts-to-launch-daily-fob-nola-ammonia-barge-assessment-update-weekly-assessment-sept-24

If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.