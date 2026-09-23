Chemicals, Polymers

September 23, 2026

New European CIF ARA LLDPE C4, PP Homo and PP Raffia spot weekly symbols

The following European CIF ARA LLDPE C4, PP Homo and PP Raffia spot weekly symbols have been created in the Market Data category HP (Petchems: Polymers).

They will appear on-

Publication - Polymerscan.

Fixed Pages - Platts Petrochemical Alert PCA0239.

They are scheduled to begin updating on Sept. 23, 2026.

MDC Symbol Bates Dec Freq Curr UOM Description
HP ELHIW04 c 2 WA USD MT Homo injection PP CIF ARA Assessment Weekly
HP ELHIW03 c 3 MA USD MT Homo injection PP CIF ARA Assessment MAvg
HP ELCAW04 c 2 WA USD MT LLDPE C4 CIF ARA Assessment Weekly
HP ELCAW03 c 3 MA USD MT LLDPE C4 CIF ARA Assessment MAvg
HP ERPCW04 c 2 WA USD MT Raffia PP CIF ARA Assessment Weekly
HP ERPCW03 c 3 MA USD MT Raffia PP CIF ARA Assessment MAvg

Please follow the link below for further details:

https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/092326-platts-launches-weekly-pp-homopolymer-injection-pp-raffia-cif-ara-spot-price-assessments

https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/092326-platts-launches-weekly-cif-ara-lldpe-c4-spot-price-assessment

If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.