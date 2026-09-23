Chemicals, Polymers
September 23, 2026
New European CIF ARA LLDPE C4, PP Homo and PP Raffia spot weekly symbols
The following European CIF ARA LLDPE C4, PP Homo and PP Raffia spot weekly symbols have been created in the Market Data category HP (Petchems: Polymers).
They will appear on-
Publication - Polymerscan.
Fixed Pages - Platts Petrochemical Alert PCA0239.
They are scheduled to begin updating on Sept. 23, 2026.
|MDC
|Symbol
|Bates
|Dec
|Freq
|Curr
|UOM
|Description
|HP
|ELHIW04
|c
|2
|WA
|USD
|MT
|Homo injection PP CIF ARA Assessment Weekly
|HP
|ELHIW03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|MT
|Homo injection PP CIF ARA Assessment MAvg
|HP
|ELCAW04
|c
|2
|WA
|USD
|MT
|LLDPE C4 CIF ARA Assessment Weekly
|HP
|ELCAW03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|MT
|LLDPE C4 CIF ARA Assessment MAvg
|HP
|ERPCW04
|c
|2
|WA
|USD
|MT
|Raffia PP CIF ARA Assessment Weekly
|HP
|ERPCW03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|MT
|Raffia PP CIF ARA Assessment MAvg
Please follow the link below for further details:
https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/092326-platts-launches-weekly-pp-homopolymer-injection-pp-raffia-cif-ara-spot-price-assessments
https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/092326-platts-launches-weekly-cif-ara-lldpe-c4-spot-price-assessment
If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.