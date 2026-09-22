Crude Oil, Chemicals, Aromatics

September 22, 2026

New Amenam Blend and CJ Blend as FOB Nigeria monthly average symbols

The following Amenam Blend and CJ Blend as FOB Nigeria monthly average symbols have been created under the Market Data category MPP (Crudes: Market Parity Prices).

They will appear on-

Publications - Crude Oil Marketwire.

Fixed Pages - Platts Crude Alert pages PCR1230 and PCR1231.

They are scheduled to begin updating Oct. 1, 2026.

MDC Symbol Bates Dec Freq Curr UOM Description
MPP AAXTI03 c 4 MA USD BBL Amenam Blend FOB Nigeria $/bbl MAvg
MPP AMENA03 c 4 MA USD BBL Amenam Blend FOB Nigeria vs Dated Brent $/bbl MAvg
MPP APIRC03 c 4 MA USD BBL CJ Blend FOB Nigeria vs Dated Brent $/bbl MAvg
MPP APIRR03 c 4 MA USD BBL CJ Blend FOB Nigeria $/bbl MAvg

Please follow the link below for further details:

https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/090126-platts-to-publish-amenam-blend-cj-blend-as-fob-nigeria-spot-assessments-from-oct-1-2026

If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.