Crude Oil, Chemicals, Aromatics
September 22, 2026
New Amenam Blend and CJ Blend as FOB Nigeria monthly average symbols
The following Amenam Blend and CJ Blend as FOB Nigeria monthly average symbols have been created under the Market Data category MPP (Crudes: Market Parity Prices).
They will appear on-
Publications - Crude Oil Marketwire.
Fixed Pages - Platts Crude Alert pages PCR1230 and PCR1231.
They are scheduled to begin updating Oct. 1, 2026.
|MDC
|Symbol
|Bates
|Dec
|Freq
|Curr
|UOM
|Description
|MPP
|AAXTI03
|c
|4
|MA
|USD
|BBL
|Amenam Blend FOB Nigeria $/bbl MAvg
|MPP
|AMENA03
|c
|4
|MA
|USD
|BBL
|Amenam Blend FOB Nigeria vs Dated Brent $/bbl MAvg
|MPP
|APIRC03
|c
|4
|MA
|USD
|BBL
|CJ Blend FOB Nigeria vs Dated Brent $/bbl MAvg
|MPP
|APIRR03
|c
|4
|MA
|USD
|BBL
|CJ Blend FOB Nigeria $/bbl MAvg
Please follow the link below for further details:
https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/090126-platts-to-publish-amenam-blend-cj-blend-as-fob-nigeria-spot-assessments-from-oct-1-2026
If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.