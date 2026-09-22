Natural Gas
September 22, 2026
Description updated for ICE Oasis, Waha Pool natural gas index symbols
The following ICE Oasis, Waha Pool natural gas index symbols have had their Description updated, as summarized below. These updates will take effect from Sept. 22, 2026.
From:
|MDC
|Symbol
|Bates
|Dec
|Freq
|Curr
|UOM
|Description
|GD
|JAACZ00
|lhcw
|3
|DW
|USD
|MMB
|ICE Oasis Waha Pool TDt Com
|GM
|JAACZ03
|lhcw
|2
|MA
|USD
|MMB
|ICE Oasis Waha Pool Mo
|GD
|JAACZ20
|lh
|3
|DW
|USD
|MMB
|ICE Oasis Waha Pool TDt Abs
|GD
|JAACZ21
|lhcw
|3
|DA
|USD
|MMB
|ICE Oasis Waha Pool FDt Com
|GD
|JAACZ22
|lh
|3
|DA
|USD
|MMB
|ICE Oasis Waha Pool FDt Abs
|GM
|JAACZ36
|lhcw
|3
|MA
|USD
|MMB
|ICE Oasis Waha Pool BidWk Dlvd Pipe
|GJ
|JBBCZ03
|lhcw
|3
|DB
|USD
|MMB
|ICE Oasis Waha Pool Prelim Mo
|GJ
|JBBCZ36
|lhcw
|3
|DB
|USD
|MMB
|ICE Oasis Waha Pool Prelim BidWk Dlvd Pipe
|GD
|JCCCZ00
|u
|0
|DW
|N/A
|CON
|ICE Oasis Waha Pool TDt DlCt
|GJ
|JCCCZ03
|lhcw
|3
|DB
|USD
|MMB
|ICE Oasis Waha Pool Prelim Cumulative Mo
|GD
|JCCCZ21
|u
|0
|DA
|N/A
|CON
|ICE Oasis Waha Pool FDt DlCt
|GJ
|JCCCZ36
|lhcw
|3
|DB
|USD
|MMB
|ICE Oasis Waha Pool Prelim Cumulative BidWk Dlvd Pipe
|GM
|JDDCZ03
|u
|0
|MA
|N/A
|CON
|ICE Oasis Waha Pool DlCt Mo
|GM
|JDDCZ36
|u
|0
|MA
|N/A
|CON
|ICE Oasis Waha Pool BidWk Dlvd Pipe DlCt
|GJ
|JEECZ03
|u
|0
|DB
|N/A
|CON
|ICE Oasis Waha Pool Prelim DlCt Mo
|GJ
|JEECZ36
|u
|0
|DB
|N/A
|CON
|ICE Oasis Waha Pool Prelim BidWk Dlvd Pipe DlCt
|GJ
|JFFCZ03
|u
|0
|DB
|N/A
|CON
|ICE Oasis Waha Pool Prelim Cumulative DlCt Mo
|GJ
|JFFCZ36
|u
|0
|DB
|N/A
|CON
|ICE Oasis Waha Pool Prelim Cumulative BidWk Dlvd Pipe DlCt
To:
|MDC
|Symbol
|Bates
|Dec
|Freq
|Curr
|UOM
|Description
|GD
|JAACZ00
|lhcw
|3
|DW
|USD
|MMB
|ICE ET Fuel Waha Pool TDt Com
|GM
|JAACZ03
|lhcw
|2
|MA
|USD
|MMB
|ICE ET Fuel Waha Pool Mo
|GD
|JAACZ20
|lh
|3
|DW
|USD
|MMB
|ICE ET Fuel Waha Pool TDt Abs
|GD
|JAACZ21
|lhcw
|3
|DA
|USD
|MMB
|ICE ET Fuel Waha Pool FDt Com
|GD
|JAACZ22
|lh
|3
|DA
|USD
|MMB
|ICE ET Fuel Waha Pool FDt Abs
|GM
|JAACZ36
|lhcw
|3
|MA
|USD
|MMB
|ICE ET Fuel Waha Pool BidWk Dlvd Pipe
|GJ
|JBBCZ03
|lhcw
|3
|DB
|USD
|MMB
|ICE ET Fuel Waha Pool Prelim Mo
|GJ
|JBBCZ36
|lhcw
|3
|DB
|USD
|MMB
|ICE ET Fuel Waha Pool Prelim BidWk Dlvd Pipe
|GD
|JCCCZ00
|u
|0
|DW
|N/A
|CON
|ICE ET Fuel Waha Pool TDt DlCt
|GJ
|JCCCZ03
|lhcw
|3
|DB
|USD
|MMB
|ICE ET Fuel Waha Pool Prelim Cumulative Mo
|GD
|JCCCZ21
|u
|0
|DA
|N/A
|CON
|ICE ET Fuel Waha Pool FDt DlCt
|GJ
|JCCCZ36
|lhcw
|3
|DB
|USD
|MMB
|ICE ET Fuel Waha Pool Prelim Cumulative BidWk Dlvd Pipe
|GM
|JDDCZ03
|u
|0
|MA
|N/A
|CON
|ICE ET Fuel Waha Pool DlCt Mo
|GM
|JDDCZ36
|u
|0
|MA
|N/A
|CON
|ICE ET Fuel Waha Pool BidWk Dlvd Pipe DlCt
|GJ
|JEECZ03
|u
|0
|DB
|N/A
|CON
|ICE ET Fuel Waha Pool Prelim DlCt Mo
|GJ
|JEECZ36
|u
|0
|DB
|N/A
|CON
|ICE ET Fuel Waha Pool Prelim BidWk Dlvd Pipe DlCt
|GJ
|JFFCZ03
|u
|0
|DB
|N/A
|CON
|ICE ET Fuel Waha Pool Prelim Cumulative DlCt Mo
|GJ
|JFFCZ36
|u
|0
|DB
|N/A
|CON
|ICE ET Fuel Waha Pool Prelim Cumulative BidWk Dlvd Pipe DlCt
Please follow the link below for further details:
https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/082026-platts-to-change-name-of-ice-oasis-waha-pool-natural-gas-index
If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.