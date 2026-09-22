Natural Gas

September 22, 2026

Description updated for ICE Oasis, Waha Pool natural gas index symbols

The following ICE Oasis, Waha Pool natural gas index symbols have had their Description updated, as summarized below. These updates will take effect from Sept. 22, 2026.

From:

MDC Symbol Bates Dec Freq Curr UOM Description
GD JAACZ00 lhcw 3 DW USD MMB ICE Oasis Waha Pool TDt Com
GM JAACZ03 lhcw 2 MA USD MMB ICE Oasis Waha Pool Mo
GD JAACZ20 lh 3 DW USD MMB ICE Oasis Waha Pool TDt Abs
GD JAACZ21 lhcw 3 DA USD MMB ICE Oasis Waha Pool FDt Com
GD JAACZ22 lh 3 DA USD MMB ICE Oasis Waha Pool FDt Abs
GM JAACZ36 lhcw 3 MA USD MMB ICE Oasis Waha Pool BidWk Dlvd Pipe
GJ JBBCZ03 lhcw 3 DB USD MMB ICE Oasis Waha Pool Prelim Mo
GJ JBBCZ36 lhcw 3 DB USD MMB ICE Oasis Waha Pool Prelim BidWk Dlvd Pipe
GD JCCCZ00 u 0 DW N/A CON ICE Oasis Waha Pool TDt DlCt
GJ JCCCZ03 lhcw 3 DB USD MMB ICE Oasis Waha Pool Prelim Cumulative Mo
GD JCCCZ21 u 0 DA N/A CON ICE Oasis Waha Pool FDt DlCt
GJ JCCCZ36 lhcw 3 DB USD MMB ICE Oasis Waha Pool Prelim Cumulative BidWk Dlvd Pipe
GM JDDCZ03 u 0 MA N/A CON ICE Oasis Waha Pool DlCt Mo
GM JDDCZ36 u 0 MA N/A CON ICE Oasis Waha Pool BidWk Dlvd Pipe DlCt
GJ JEECZ03 u 0 DB N/A CON ICE Oasis Waha Pool Prelim DlCt Mo
GJ JEECZ36 u 0 DB N/A CON ICE Oasis Waha Pool Prelim BidWk Dlvd Pipe DlCt
GJ JFFCZ03 u 0 DB N/A CON ICE Oasis Waha Pool Prelim Cumulative DlCt Mo
GJ JFFCZ36 u 0 DB N/A CON ICE Oasis Waha Pool Prelim Cumulative BidWk Dlvd Pipe DlCt

To:

MDC Symbol Bates Dec Freq Curr UOM Description
GD JAACZ00 lhcw 3 DW USD MMB ICE ET Fuel Waha Pool TDt Com
GM JAACZ03 lhcw 2 MA USD MMB ICE ET Fuel Waha Pool Mo
GD JAACZ20 lh 3 DW USD MMB ICE ET Fuel Waha Pool TDt Abs
GD JAACZ21 lhcw 3 DA USD MMB ICE ET Fuel Waha Pool FDt Com
GD JAACZ22 lh 3 DA USD MMB ICE ET Fuel Waha Pool FDt Abs
GM JAACZ36 lhcw 3 MA USD MMB ICE ET Fuel Waha Pool BidWk Dlvd Pipe
GJ JBBCZ03 lhcw 3 DB USD MMB ICE ET Fuel Waha Pool Prelim Mo
GJ JBBCZ36 lhcw 3 DB USD MMB ICE ET Fuel Waha Pool Prelim BidWk Dlvd Pipe
GD JCCCZ00 u 0 DW N/A CON ICE ET Fuel Waha Pool TDt DlCt
GJ JCCCZ03 lhcw 3 DB USD MMB ICE ET Fuel Waha Pool Prelim Cumulative Mo
GD JCCCZ21 u 0 DA N/A CON ICE ET Fuel Waha Pool FDt DlCt
GJ JCCCZ36 lhcw 3 DB USD MMB ICE ET Fuel Waha Pool Prelim Cumulative BidWk Dlvd Pipe
GM JDDCZ03 u 0 MA N/A CON ICE ET Fuel Waha Pool DlCt Mo
GM JDDCZ36 u 0 MA N/A CON ICE ET Fuel Waha Pool BidWk Dlvd Pipe DlCt
GJ JEECZ03 u 0 DB N/A CON ICE ET Fuel Waha Pool Prelim DlCt Mo
GJ JEECZ36 u 0 DB N/A CON ICE ET Fuel Waha Pool Prelim BidWk Dlvd Pipe DlCt
GJ JFFCZ03 u 0 DB N/A CON ICE ET Fuel Waha Pool Prelim Cumulative DlCt Mo
GJ JFFCZ36 u 0 DB N/A CON ICE ET Fuel Waha Pool Prelim Cumulative BidWk Dlvd Pipe DlCt

Please follow the link below for further details:

https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/082026-platts-to-change-name-of-ice-oasis-waha-pool-natural-gas-index

If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.