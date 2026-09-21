Chemicals, Olefins
September 21, 2026
New Platts FOB Rotterdam M1 and M2 butadiene assessments
The following Platts FOB Rotterdam M1 and M2 butadiene assessments have been created under the Market Data category HO(Petchems: Olefins).
They will appear on:
Publications - Platts Olefinscan report, Platts polymerscan report and S&P Global Energy Core.
Fixed Pages - Platts Petrochemical Alert pages PCA0439, PCA0461, PCA0321 and PCA0519.
They are scheduled to begin updating on Sept. 21, 2026.
|MDC
|Symbol
|Bates
|Dec
|Freq
|Curr
|UOM
|Description
|HO
|PHFKM00
|c
|2
|DW
|USD
|MT
|Butadiene FOB Rotterdam M1 $/mt
|HO
|PHFKM03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|MT
|Butadiene FOB Rotterdam M1 $/mt MAvg
|HO
|PHFKM04
|c
|3
|WA
|USD
|MT
|Butadiene FOB Rotterdam M1 $/mt WAvg
|HO
|PHGKM00
|c
|2
|DW
|USD
|MT
|Butadiene FOB Rotterdam M2 $/mt
|HO
|PHGKM03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|MT
|Butadiene FOB Rotterdam M2 $/mt MAvg
|HO
|PHGKM04
|c
|3
|WA
|USD
|MT
|Butadiene FOB Rotterdam M2 $/mt WAvg
Please follow the link below for further details
https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/082126-platts-to-launch-daily-m1-m2-butadiene-fob-rotterdam-assessments-sep-21
If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.