Chemicals, Olefins

September 21, 2026

New Platts FOB Rotterdam M1 and M2 butadiene assessments

The following Platts FOB Rotterdam M1 and M2 butadiene assessments have been created under the Market Data category HO(Petchems: Olefins).

They will appear on:

Publications - Platts Olefinscan report, Platts polymerscan report and S&P Global Energy Core.

Fixed Pages - Platts Petrochemical Alert pages PCA0439, PCA0461, PCA0321 and PCA0519.

They are scheduled to begin updating on Sept. 21, 2026.

MDC Symbol Bates Dec Freq Curr UOM Description
HO PHFKM00 c 2 DW USD MT Butadiene FOB Rotterdam M1 $/mt
HO PHFKM03 c 3 MA USD MT Butadiene FOB Rotterdam M1 $/mt MAvg
HO PHFKM04 c 3 WA USD MT Butadiene FOB Rotterdam M1 $/mt WAvg
HO PHGKM00 c 2 DW USD MT Butadiene FOB Rotterdam M2 $/mt
HO PHGKM03 c 3 MA USD MT Butadiene FOB Rotterdam M2 $/mt MAvg
HO PHGKM04 c 3 WA USD MT Butadiene FOB Rotterdam M2 $/mt WAvg

Please follow the link below for further details

https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/082126-platts-to-launch-daily-m1-m2-butadiene-fob-rotterdam-assessments-sep-21

If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.