Corrections for October 23, 2026
The following corrections were made on October 23, 2026
|Symbol
|Assessment Date
|Original Assessment
|New Assessment
|Description
|BFMIN04c
|23-Oct-26
|835
|836
|Marine Fuel 0.5% Dlvd Mindelo Wk
|BGCWA04u
|16-Oct-26
|281.34
|289.58
|Bentek Natgas E Canada Working S
|BGCWA04u
|24-Oct-25
|261.06
|277.59
|Bentek Natgas E Canada Working S
|BGCWD04u
|16-Oct-26
|578.14
|569.79
|Bentek Natgas W Canada Working S
|BGCWD04u
|24-Oct-25
|679.09
|615.77
|Bentek Natgas W Canada Working S
|BGCWG04u
|16-Oct-26
|859.48
|859.37
|Bentek Natgas Canada Working Sto
|BGCWG04u
|24-Oct-25
|940.15
|893.36
|Bentek Natgas Canada Working Sto
|DM141CQu
|22-Oct-26
|327.73
|328.33
|DTN Unl Mid Minn/StPaul MN Marat
|DP060KSu
|22-Oct-26
|446.2
|386.21
|DTN Unl Prem Dubuque IA PSX Br
|DP141CQu
|22-Oct-26
|332.73
|333.33
|DTN Unl Prem Minn/StPaul MN Mara
|DR141CQu
|22-Oct-26
|324.4
|325
|DTN Unl Reg Minn/StPaul MN Marat
|LGBQM00c
|23-Oct-26
|1650
|1800
|Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl
|LGBQM00h
|23-Oct-26
|1650
|1950
|Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl
|LGKHI00c
|23-Oct-26
|1650
|1800
|Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl
|LGKHI00h
|23-Oct-26
|1650
|1950
|Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl
|MFKHI00c
|23-Oct-26
|1055
|1152.5
|Marine Fuel 0.5% Dlvd Karachi
|MFMBQ00c
|23-Oct-26
|1055
|1152.5
|Marine Fuel 0.5% Dlvd Port Muham
|MGMIN00c
|23-Oct-26
|1735
|1737.5
|Marine Gasoil Dlvd Mindelo
|MGMIN00h
|23-Oct-26
|1735
|1740
|Marine Gasoil Dlvd Mindelo
|UFANR00c
|23-Oct-26
|1430
|1432.5
|Bunker FO Ultra Low Sulfur Dlvd
|UFANR00h
|23-Oct-26
|1430
|1435
|Bunker FO Ultra Low Sulfur Dlvd