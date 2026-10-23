Corrections for October 23, 2026

The following corrections were made on October 23, 2026

  

SymbolAssessment DateOriginal AssessmentNew AssessmentDescription
BFMIN04c23-Oct-26835 836 Marine Fuel 0.5% Dlvd Mindelo Wk
BGCWA04u16-Oct-26281.34 289.58 Bentek Natgas E Canada Working S
BGCWA04u24-Oct-25261.06 277.59 Bentek Natgas E Canada Working S
BGCWD04u16-Oct-26578.14 569.79 Bentek Natgas W Canada Working S
BGCWD04u24-Oct-25679.09 615.77 Bentek Natgas W Canada Working S
BGCWG04u16-Oct-26859.48 859.37 Bentek Natgas Canada Working Sto
BGCWG04u24-Oct-25940.15 893.36 Bentek Natgas Canada Working Sto
DM141CQu22-Oct-26327.73 328.33 DTN Unl Mid Minn/StPaul MN Marat
DP060KSu22-Oct-26446.2 386.21 DTN Unl Prem Dubuque IA PSX Br
DP141CQu22-Oct-26332.73 333.33 DTN Unl Prem Minn/StPaul MN Mara
DR141CQu22-Oct-26324.4 325 DTN Unl Reg Minn/StPaul MN Marat
LGBQM00c23-Oct-261650 1800 Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl
LGBQM00h23-Oct-261650 1950 Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl
LGKHI00c23-Oct-261650 1800 Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl
LGKHI00h23-Oct-261650 1950 Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl
MFKHI00c23-Oct-261055 1152.5 Marine Fuel 0.5% Dlvd Karachi
MFMBQ00c23-Oct-261055 1152.5 Marine Fuel 0.5% Dlvd Port Muham
MGMIN00c23-Oct-261735 1737.5 Marine Gasoil Dlvd Mindelo
MGMIN00h23-Oct-261735 1740 Marine Gasoil Dlvd Mindelo
UFANR00c23-Oct-261430 1432.5 Bunker FO Ultra Low Sulfur Dlvd
UFANR00h23-Oct-261430 1435 Bunker FO Ultra Low Sulfur Dlvd