Corrections for October 23, 2026

The following corrections were made on October 23, 2026

Symbol Assessment Date Original Assessment New Assessment Description BFMIN04c 23-Oct-26 835 836 Marine Fuel 0.5% Dlvd Mindelo Wk BGCWA04u 16-Oct-26 281.34 289.58 Bentek Natgas E Canada Working S BGCWA04u 24-Oct-25 261.06 277.59 Bentek Natgas E Canada Working S BGCWD04u 16-Oct-26 578.14 569.79 Bentek Natgas W Canada Working S BGCWD04u 24-Oct-25 679.09 615.77 Bentek Natgas W Canada Working S BGCWG04u 16-Oct-26 859.48 859.37 Bentek Natgas Canada Working Sto BGCWG04u 24-Oct-25 940.15 893.36 Bentek Natgas Canada Working Sto DM141CQu 22-Oct-26 327.73 328.33 DTN Unl Mid Minn/StPaul MN Marat DP060KSu 22-Oct-26 446.2 386.21 DTN Unl Prem Dubuque IA PSX Br DP141CQu 22-Oct-26 332.73 333.33 DTN Unl Prem Minn/StPaul MN Mara DR141CQu 22-Oct-26 324.4 325 DTN Unl Reg Minn/StPaul MN Marat LGBQM00c 23-Oct-26 1650 1800 Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl LGBQM00h 23-Oct-26 1650 1950 Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl LGKHI00c 23-Oct-26 1650 1800 Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl LGKHI00h 23-Oct-26 1650 1950 Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl MFKHI00c 23-Oct-26 1055 1152.5 Marine Fuel 0.5% Dlvd Karachi MFMBQ00c 23-Oct-26 1055 1152.5 Marine Fuel 0.5% Dlvd Port Muham MGMIN00c 23-Oct-26 1735 1737.5 Marine Gasoil Dlvd Mindelo MGMIN00h 23-Oct-26 1735 1740 Marine Gasoil Dlvd Mindelo UFANR00c 23-Oct-26 1430 1432.5 Bunker FO Ultra Low Sulfur Dlvd UFANR00h 23-Oct-26 1430 1435 Bunker FO Ultra Low Sulfur Dlvd