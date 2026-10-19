Corrections for October 19, 2026

The following corrections were made on October 19, 2026

  

SymbolAssessment DateOriginal AssessmentNew AssessmentDescription
B3IZT00c19-Oct-26807 808.5 Bunker FO 380 CST Dlvd Izmit
B3IZT00h19-Oct-26807 810 Bunker FO 380 CST Dlvd Izmit
DR134GQu16-Oct-26317.55 318.45 DTN Unl Reg Muskegon MI Growmark
LGIZT00c19-Oct-261529 1534.5 Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl
LGIZT00h19-Oct-261529 1540 Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl
LGPLU00c19-Oct-262000 1987.5 Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl
LGPLU00l19-Oct-262000 1975 Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl
MFIZM00c19-Oct-26873 874 Marine Fuel 0.5% Dlvd Izmit
MFPTL00c19-Oct-261032 1041 Marine Fuel 0.5% Dlvd Port Louis