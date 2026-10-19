Corrections for October 19, 2026
The following corrections were made on October 19, 2026
|Symbol
|Assessment Date
|Original Assessment
|New Assessment
|Description
|B3IZT00c
|19-Oct-26
|807
|808.5
|Bunker FO 380 CST Dlvd Izmit
|B3IZT00h
|19-Oct-26
|807
|810
|Bunker FO 380 CST Dlvd Izmit
|DR134GQu
|16-Oct-26
|317.55
|318.45
|DTN Unl Reg Muskegon MI Growmark
|LGIZT00c
|19-Oct-26
|1529
|1534.5
|Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl
|LGIZT00h
|19-Oct-26
|1529
|1540
|Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl
|LGPLU00c
|19-Oct-26
|2000
|1987.5
|Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl
|LGPLU00l
|19-Oct-26
|2000
|1975
|Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl
|MFIZM00c
|19-Oct-26
|873
|874
|Marine Fuel 0.5% Dlvd Izmit
|MFPTL00c
|19-Oct-26
|1032
|1041
|Marine Fuel 0.5% Dlvd Port Louis