Corrections for October 19, 2026

The following corrections were made on October 19, 2026

Symbol Assessment Date Original Assessment New Assessment Description B3IZT00c 19-Oct-26 807 808.5 Bunker FO 380 CST Dlvd Izmit B3IZT00h 19-Oct-26 807 810 Bunker FO 380 CST Dlvd Izmit DR134GQu 16-Oct-26 317.55 318.45 DTN Unl Reg Muskegon MI Growmark LGIZT00c 19-Oct-26 1529 1534.5 Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl LGIZT00h 19-Oct-26 1529 1540 Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl LGPLU00c 19-Oct-26 2000 1987.5 Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl LGPLU00l 19-Oct-26 2000 1975 Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl MFIZM00c 19-Oct-26 873 874 Marine Fuel 0.5% Dlvd Izmit MFPTL00c 19-Oct-26 1032 1041 Marine Fuel 0.5% Dlvd Port Louis