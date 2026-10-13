Corrections for October 13, 2026
The following corrections were made on October 13, 2026
|Symbol
|Assessment Date
|Original Assessment
|New Assessment
|Description
|ACHLA00c
|12-Oct-26
|.34
|371.167
|I-REC Chile Wind Previous Year C
|ACHLB00c
|12-Oct-26
|.448
|488.378
|I-REC Chile Wind Current Year CL
|ACHLC00c
|12-Oct-26
|.34
|371.167
|I-REC Chile Solar Previous Year
|ACHLD00c
|12-Oct-26
|.448
|488.378
|I-REC Chile Solar Current Year C
|ACHLE00c
|12-Oct-26
|.34
|371.167
|I-REC Chile Hydro Previous Year
|ACHLF00c
|12-Oct-26
|.448
|488.378
|I-REC Chile Hydro Current Year C
|ACHLI00c
|12-Oct-26
|371.167
|.34
|I-REC Chile Wind Previous Year E
|ACHLJ00c
|12-Oct-26
|488.378
|.448
|I-REC Chile Wind Current Year Eu
|ACHLK00c
|12-Oct-26
|371.167
|.34
|I-REC Chile Solar Previous Year
|ACHLL00c
|12-Oct-26
|488.378
|.448
|I-REC Chile Solar Current Year E
|ACHLM00c
|12-Oct-26
|371.167
|.34
|I-REC Chile Hydro Previous Year
|ACHLN00c
|12-Oct-26
|488.378
|.448
|I-REC Chile Hydro Current Year E
|AMEXI00c
|12-Oct-26
|6007.043
|5.51
|I-REC Mexico Wind Previous Year
|AMEXJ00c
|12-Oct-26
|6641.934
|6.093
|I-REC Mexico Wind Current Year E
|AMEXK00c
|12-Oct-26
|6007.043
|5.51
|I-REC Mexico Solar Previous Year
|AMEXL00c
|12-Oct-26
|6641.934
|6.093
|I-REC Mexico Solar Current Year
|AMEXM00c
|12-Oct-26
|5714.017
|5.242
|I-REC Mexico Hydro Previous Year
|AMEXN00c
|12-Oct-26
|6300.07
|5.779
|I-REC Mexico Hydro Current Year
|AMEXO00c
|12-Oct-26
|5714.017
|5.242
|I-REC Mexico Biomass Previous Ye
|AMEXP00c
|12-Oct-26
|6300.07
|5.779
|I-REC Mexico Biomass Current Yea
|AMFAG00c
|13-Oct-26
|1022
|1015
|Marine Fuel 0.5% Bunker Dlvd Che
|AMFAI00c
|13-Oct-26
|1025
|1015
|Marine Fuel 0.5% Bunker Dlvd Hal
|AMFAJ00c
|13-Oct-26
|1033
|1013
|Marine Fuel 0.5% Bunker Dlvd Par
|AMFBO00c
|13-Oct-26
|1036
|1010
|Marine Fuel 0.5% Bunker Dlvd Kak
|AWRDN00c
|13-Oct-26
|1005
|1010
|Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil Dlvd Ne
|AWRDQ00c
|13-Oct-26
|1007
|1010
|Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil Dlvd Tu
|B3IZT00c
|13-Oct-26
|824
|823.5
|Bunker FO 380 CST Dlvd Izmit
|B3IZT00l
|13-Oct-26
|824
|823
|Bunker FO 380 CST Dlvd Izmit
|BFIXY00c
|13-Oct-26
|992
|990
|Marine Fuel 0.5% Dlvd Kandla
|CACLP00c
|12-Oct-26
|.896
|976.755
|USD/CLP Spot Forex 3:30 Mexico C
|CAEUR00c
|12-Oct-26
|976.755
|.896
|USD/EUR Spot Forex 3:30 Mexico C
|DU141FWu
|12-Oct-26
|498.35
|503.03
|DTN ULSD Minn/StPaul MN Cenex Br
|DU285GNu
|12-Oct-26
|490.88
|493.14
|DTN ULSD Midland/Odessa TX Sincl
|LGIZT00c
|13-Oct-26
|1551
|1534.5
|Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl
|LGIZT00l
|13-Oct-26
|1551
|1518
|Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl
|LGKCH00c
|13-Oct-26
|1760
|1775
|Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl
|MFCHT00c
|13-Oct-26
|1025
|1017.5
|Marine Fuel 0.5% Dlvd Chittagong
|MFIZM00c
|13-Oct-26
|857
|860
|Marine Fuel 0.5% Dlvd Izmit
|MFKCH00c
|13-Oct-26
|1025
|1014
|Marine Fuel 0.5% Dlvd Kochi
|MFVSK00c
|13-Oct-26
|1031
|1005
|Marine Fuel 0.5% Dlvd Visakhapat
|MG01500c
|13-Oct-26
|1584
|1785
|Marine Gasoil Dlvd Alpha Zone
|MG01500h
|13-Oct-26
|1584
|1785
|Marine Gasoil Dlvd Alpha Zone
|MG01500l
|13-Oct-26
|1584
|1785
|Marine Gasoil Dlvd Alpha Zone
|MGCGP00c
|13-Oct-26
|1365
|1357.5
|Marine Gasoil Dlvd Chittagong
|MGCGP00l
|13-Oct-26
|1365
|1350
|Marine Gasoil Dlvd Chittagong