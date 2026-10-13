Corrections for October 13, 2026

The following corrections were made on October 13, 2026

  

SymbolAssessment DateOriginal AssessmentNew AssessmentDescription
ACHLA00c12-Oct-26.34 371.167 I-REC Chile Wind Previous Year C
ACHLB00c12-Oct-26.448 488.378 I-REC Chile Wind Current Year CL
ACHLC00c12-Oct-26.34 371.167 I-REC Chile Solar Previous Year
ACHLD00c12-Oct-26.448 488.378 I-REC Chile Solar Current Year C
ACHLE00c12-Oct-26.34 371.167 I-REC Chile Hydro Previous Year
ACHLF00c12-Oct-26.448 488.378 I-REC Chile Hydro Current Year C
ACHLI00c12-Oct-26371.167 .34 I-REC Chile Wind Previous Year E
ACHLJ00c12-Oct-26488.378 .448 I-REC Chile Wind Current Year Eu
ACHLK00c12-Oct-26371.167 .34 I-REC Chile Solar Previous Year
ACHLL00c12-Oct-26488.378 .448 I-REC Chile Solar Current Year E
ACHLM00c12-Oct-26371.167 .34 I-REC Chile Hydro Previous Year
ACHLN00c12-Oct-26488.378 .448 I-REC Chile Hydro Current Year E
AMEXI00c12-Oct-266007.043 5.51 I-REC Mexico Wind Previous Year
AMEXJ00c12-Oct-266641.934 6.093 I-REC Mexico Wind Current Year E
AMEXK00c12-Oct-266007.043 5.51 I-REC Mexico Solar Previous Year
AMEXL00c12-Oct-266641.934 6.093 I-REC Mexico Solar Current Year
AMEXM00c12-Oct-265714.017 5.242 I-REC Mexico Hydro Previous Year
AMEXN00c12-Oct-266300.07 5.779 I-REC Mexico Hydro Current Year
AMEXO00c12-Oct-265714.017 5.242 I-REC Mexico Biomass Previous Ye
AMEXP00c12-Oct-266300.07 5.779 I-REC Mexico Biomass Current Yea
AMFAG00c13-Oct-261022 1015 Marine Fuel 0.5% Bunker Dlvd Che
AMFAI00c13-Oct-261025 1015 Marine Fuel 0.5% Bunker Dlvd Hal
AMFAJ00c13-Oct-261033 1013 Marine Fuel 0.5% Bunker Dlvd Par
AMFBO00c13-Oct-261036 1010 Marine Fuel 0.5% Bunker Dlvd Kak
AWRDN00c13-Oct-261005 1010 Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil Dlvd Ne
AWRDQ00c13-Oct-261007 1010 Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil Dlvd Tu
B3IZT00c13-Oct-26824 823.5 Bunker FO 380 CST Dlvd Izmit
B3IZT00l13-Oct-26824 823 Bunker FO 380 CST Dlvd Izmit
BFIXY00c13-Oct-26992 990 Marine Fuel 0.5% Dlvd Kandla
CACLP00c12-Oct-26.896 976.755 USD/CLP Spot Forex 3:30 Mexico C
CAEUR00c12-Oct-26976.755 .896 USD/EUR Spot Forex 3:30 Mexico C
DU141FWu12-Oct-26498.35 503.03 DTN ULSD Minn/StPaul MN Cenex Br
DU285GNu12-Oct-26490.88 493.14 DTN ULSD Midland/Odessa TX Sincl
LGIZT00c13-Oct-261551 1534.5 Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl
LGIZT00l13-Oct-261551 1518 Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl
LGKCH00c13-Oct-261760 1775 Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl
MFCHT00c13-Oct-261025 1017.5 Marine Fuel 0.5% Dlvd Chittagong
MFIZM00c13-Oct-26857 860 Marine Fuel 0.5% Dlvd Izmit
MFKCH00c13-Oct-261025 1014 Marine Fuel 0.5% Dlvd Kochi
MFVSK00c13-Oct-261031 1005 Marine Fuel 0.5% Dlvd Visakhapat
MG01500c13-Oct-261584 1785 Marine Gasoil Dlvd Alpha Zone
MG01500h13-Oct-261584 1785 Marine Gasoil Dlvd Alpha Zone
MG01500l13-Oct-261584 1785 Marine Gasoil Dlvd Alpha Zone
MGCGP00c13-Oct-261365 1357.5 Marine Gasoil Dlvd Chittagong
MGCGP00l13-Oct-261365 1350 Marine Gasoil Dlvd Chittagong