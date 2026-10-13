Corrections for October 13, 2026

The following corrections were made on October 13, 2026

Symbol Assessment Date Original Assessment New Assessment Description ACHLA00c 12-Oct-26 .34 371.167 I-REC Chile Wind Previous Year C ACHLB00c 12-Oct-26 .448 488.378 I-REC Chile Wind Current Year CL ACHLC00c 12-Oct-26 .34 371.167 I-REC Chile Solar Previous Year ACHLD00c 12-Oct-26 .448 488.378 I-REC Chile Solar Current Year C ACHLE00c 12-Oct-26 .34 371.167 I-REC Chile Hydro Previous Year ACHLF00c 12-Oct-26 .448 488.378 I-REC Chile Hydro Current Year C ACHLI00c 12-Oct-26 371.167 .34 I-REC Chile Wind Previous Year E ACHLJ00c 12-Oct-26 488.378 .448 I-REC Chile Wind Current Year Eu ACHLK00c 12-Oct-26 371.167 .34 I-REC Chile Solar Previous Year ACHLL00c 12-Oct-26 488.378 .448 I-REC Chile Solar Current Year E ACHLM00c 12-Oct-26 371.167 .34 I-REC Chile Hydro Previous Year ACHLN00c 12-Oct-26 488.378 .448 I-REC Chile Hydro Current Year E AMEXI00c 12-Oct-26 6007.043 5.51 I-REC Mexico Wind Previous Year AMEXJ00c 12-Oct-26 6641.934 6.093 I-REC Mexico Wind Current Year E AMEXK00c 12-Oct-26 6007.043 5.51 I-REC Mexico Solar Previous Year AMEXL00c 12-Oct-26 6641.934 6.093 I-REC Mexico Solar Current Year AMEXM00c 12-Oct-26 5714.017 5.242 I-REC Mexico Hydro Previous Year AMEXN00c 12-Oct-26 6300.07 5.779 I-REC Mexico Hydro Current Year AMEXO00c 12-Oct-26 5714.017 5.242 I-REC Mexico Biomass Previous Ye AMEXP00c 12-Oct-26 6300.07 5.779 I-REC Mexico Biomass Current Yea AMFAG00c 13-Oct-26 1022 1015 Marine Fuel 0.5% Bunker Dlvd Che AMFAI00c 13-Oct-26 1025 1015 Marine Fuel 0.5% Bunker Dlvd Hal AMFAJ00c 13-Oct-26 1033 1013 Marine Fuel 0.5% Bunker Dlvd Par AMFBO00c 13-Oct-26 1036 1010 Marine Fuel 0.5% Bunker Dlvd Kak AWRDN00c 13-Oct-26 1005 1010 Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil Dlvd Ne AWRDQ00c 13-Oct-26 1007 1010 Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil Dlvd Tu B3IZT00c 13-Oct-26 824 823.5 Bunker FO 380 CST Dlvd Izmit B3IZT00l 13-Oct-26 824 823 Bunker FO 380 CST Dlvd Izmit BFIXY00c 13-Oct-26 992 990 Marine Fuel 0.5% Dlvd Kandla CACLP00c 12-Oct-26 .896 976.755 USD/CLP Spot Forex 3:30 Mexico C CAEUR00c 12-Oct-26 976.755 .896 USD/EUR Spot Forex 3:30 Mexico C DU141FWu 12-Oct-26 498.35 503.03 DTN ULSD Minn/StPaul MN Cenex Br DU285GNu 12-Oct-26 490.88 493.14 DTN ULSD Midland/Odessa TX Sincl LGIZT00c 13-Oct-26 1551 1534.5 Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl LGIZT00l 13-Oct-26 1551 1518 Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl LGKCH00c 13-Oct-26 1760 1775 Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl MFCHT00c 13-Oct-26 1025 1017.5 Marine Fuel 0.5% Dlvd Chittagong MFIZM00c 13-Oct-26 857 860 Marine Fuel 0.5% Dlvd Izmit MFKCH00c 13-Oct-26 1025 1014 Marine Fuel 0.5% Dlvd Kochi MFVSK00c 13-Oct-26 1031 1005 Marine Fuel 0.5% Dlvd Visakhapat MG01500c 13-Oct-26 1584 1785 Marine Gasoil Dlvd Alpha Zone MG01500h 13-Oct-26 1584 1785 Marine Gasoil Dlvd Alpha Zone MG01500l 13-Oct-26 1584 1785 Marine Gasoil Dlvd Alpha Zone MGCGP00c 13-Oct-26 1365 1357.5 Marine Gasoil Dlvd Chittagong MGCGP00l 13-Oct-26 1365 1350 Marine Gasoil Dlvd Chittagong