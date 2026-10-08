Corrections for October 8, 2026

The following corrections were made on October 8, 2026

  

SymbolAssessment DateOriginal AssessmentNew AssessmentDescription
B3IZT00c08-Oct-26797 802.5 Bunker FO 380 CST Dlvd Izmit
B3IZT00h08-Oct-26797 808 Bunker FO 380 CST Dlvd Izmit
DU141FWu07-Oct-26476.25 479.53 DTN ULSD Minn/StPaul MN Cenex Br
DU299GQu07-Oct-26493.19 507 DTN ULSD Fairfax VA Growmark Unb
LGIZT00c08-Oct-261505 1519 Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl
LGIZT00h08-Oct-261505 1533 Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl
MFIZM00c08-Oct-26847 848.5 Marine Fuel 0.5% Dlvd Izmit