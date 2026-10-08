Corrections for October 8, 2026

The following corrections were made on October 8, 2026

Symbol Assessment Date Original Assessment New Assessment Description B3IZT00c 08-Oct-26 797 802.5 Bunker FO 380 CST Dlvd Izmit B3IZT00h 08-Oct-26 797 808 Bunker FO 380 CST Dlvd Izmit DU141FWu 07-Oct-26 476.25 479.53 DTN ULSD Minn/StPaul MN Cenex Br DU299GQu 07-Oct-26 493.19 507 DTN ULSD Fairfax VA Growmark Unb LGIZT00c 08-Oct-26 1505 1519 Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl LGIZT00h 08-Oct-26 1505 1533 Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl MFIZM00c 08-Oct-26 847 848.5 Marine Fuel 0.5% Dlvd Izmit