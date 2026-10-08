Corrections for October 8, 2026
The following corrections were made on October 8, 2026
|Symbol
|Assessment Date
|Original Assessment
|New Assessment
|Description
|B3IZT00c
|08-Oct-26
|797
|802.5
|Bunker FO 380 CST Dlvd Izmit
|B3IZT00h
|08-Oct-26
|797
|808
|Bunker FO 380 CST Dlvd Izmit
|DU141FWu
|07-Oct-26
|476.25
|479.53
|DTN ULSD Minn/StPaul MN Cenex Br
|DU299GQu
|07-Oct-26
|493.19
|507
|DTN ULSD Fairfax VA Growmark Unb
|LGIZT00c
|08-Oct-26
|1505
|1519
|Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl
|LGIZT00h
|08-Oct-26
|1505
|1533
|Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl
|MFIZM00c
|08-Oct-26
|847
|848.5
|Marine Fuel 0.5% Dlvd Izmit