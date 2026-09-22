Corrections for September 22, 2026

The following corrections were made on September 22, 2026

  

SymbolAssessment DateOriginal AssessmentNew AssessmentDescription
B3IZT00c22-Sep-26762 755 Bunker FO 380 CST Dlvd Izmit
B3IZT00l22-Sep-26762 748 Bunker FO 380 CST Dlvd Izmit
DM256CCu21-Sep-26376.81 379.48 DTN Unl Mid Sioux Falls SD Hartl
DP256CCu21-Sep-26404.83 411.72 DTN Unl Prem Sioux Falls SD Hart
DU134GQu21-Sep-26530.89 532.3 DTN ULSD Muskegon MI Growmark Un
LGIZT00c22-Sep-261621 1619.5 Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl
LGIZT00l22-Sep-261621 1618 Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl
LGSKA00c22-Sep-261472 1482.5 Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl
LGSKA00h22-Sep-261472 1493 Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl
MFIZM00c22-Sep-26849 849.5 Marine Fuel 0.5% Dlvd Izmit
MFSKG00c22-Sep-26717 725 Marine Fuel 0.5% Dlvd Skagen
MGSKA00c22-Sep-261472 1482.5 Marine Gasoil Dlvd Skagen
MGSKA00h22-Sep-261472 1493 Marine Gasoil Dlvd Skagen
UFGOT00c22-Sep-261452 1462.5 Bunker FO Ultra Low Sulfur Dlvd
UFSKA00c22-Sep-261452 1462.5 Bunker FO Ultra Low Sulfur Dlvd
UFSKA00h22-Sep-261452 1473 Bunker FO Ultra Low Sulfur Dlvd