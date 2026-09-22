Corrections for September 22, 2026

The following corrections were made on September 22, 2026

Symbol Assessment Date Original Assessment New Assessment Description B3IZT00c 22-Sep-26 762 755 Bunker FO 380 CST Dlvd Izmit B3IZT00l 22-Sep-26 762 748 Bunker FO 380 CST Dlvd Izmit DM256CCu 21-Sep-26 376.81 379.48 DTN Unl Mid Sioux Falls SD Hartl DP256CCu 21-Sep-26 404.83 411.72 DTN Unl Prem Sioux Falls SD Hart DU134GQu 21-Sep-26 530.89 532.3 DTN ULSD Muskegon MI Growmark Un LGIZT00c 22-Sep-26 1621 1619.5 Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl LGIZT00l 22-Sep-26 1621 1618 Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl LGSKA00c 22-Sep-26 1472 1482.5 Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl LGSKA00h 22-Sep-26 1472 1493 Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl MFIZM00c 22-Sep-26 849 849.5 Marine Fuel 0.5% Dlvd Izmit MFSKG00c 22-Sep-26 717 725 Marine Fuel 0.5% Dlvd Skagen MGSKA00c 22-Sep-26 1472 1482.5 Marine Gasoil Dlvd Skagen MGSKA00h 22-Sep-26 1472 1493 Marine Gasoil Dlvd Skagen UFGOT00c 22-Sep-26 1452 1462.5 Bunker FO Ultra Low Sulfur Dlvd UFSKA00c 22-Sep-26 1452 1462.5 Bunker FO Ultra Low Sulfur Dlvd UFSKA00h 22-Sep-26 1452 1473 Bunker FO Ultra Low Sulfur Dlvd