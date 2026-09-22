Corrections for September 22, 2026
The following corrections were made on September 22, 2026
|Symbol
|Assessment Date
|Original Assessment
|New Assessment
|Description
|B3IZT00c
|22-Sep-26
|762
|755
|Bunker FO 380 CST Dlvd Izmit
|B3IZT00l
|22-Sep-26
|762
|748
|Bunker FO 380 CST Dlvd Izmit
|DM256CCu
|21-Sep-26
|376.81
|379.48
|DTN Unl Mid Sioux Falls SD Hartl
|DP256CCu
|21-Sep-26
|404.83
|411.72
|DTN Unl Prem Sioux Falls SD Hart
|DU134GQu
|21-Sep-26
|530.89
|532.3
|DTN ULSD Muskegon MI Growmark Un
|LGIZT00c
|22-Sep-26
|1621
|1619.5
|Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl
|LGIZT00l
|22-Sep-26
|1621
|1618
|Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl
|LGSKA00c
|22-Sep-26
|1472
|1482.5
|Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl
|LGSKA00h
|22-Sep-26
|1472
|1493
|Low Sulfur Marine Gasoil 0.1% Dl
|MFIZM00c
|22-Sep-26
|849
|849.5
|Marine Fuel 0.5% Dlvd Izmit
|MFSKG00c
|22-Sep-26
|717
|725
|Marine Fuel 0.5% Dlvd Skagen
|MGSKA00c
|22-Sep-26
|1472
|1482.5
|Marine Gasoil Dlvd Skagen
|MGSKA00h
|22-Sep-26
|1472
|1493
|Marine Gasoil Dlvd Skagen
|UFGOT00c
|22-Sep-26
|1452
|1462.5
|Bunker FO Ultra Low Sulfur Dlvd
|UFSKA00c
|22-Sep-26
|1452
|1462.5
|Bunker FO Ultra Low Sulfur Dlvd
|UFSKA00h
|22-Sep-26
|1452
|1473
|Bunker FO Ultra Low Sulfur Dlvd