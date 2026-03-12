Asian and European jet fuel prices spike on supply risk

S&P Global Offerings
Refined Products, Crude Oil, Maritime & Shipping, Jet Fuel
March 12, 2026
HIGHLIGHTS
Jet fuel prices double since Iran strikes
Summer airfares face potential increases
Jet fuel prices in Asia and Europe have more than doubled since the start of the strikes in Iran. Why is the Middle East so critical to flows in both regions? And what could this mean for your summer airfares?
China slashes oil product exports to ensure domestic supply: sources