March 12, 2026

Asian and European jet fuel prices spike on supply risk

Featuring Ernest Puey and Herman Wang

HIGHLIGHTS

Jet fuel prices double since Iran strikes

Summer airfares face potential increases

Jet fuel prices in Asia and Europe have more than doubled since the start of the strikes in Iran. Why is the Middle East so critical to flows in both regions? And what could this mean for your summer airfares?

US-ISRAELI CONFLICT WITH IRAN

