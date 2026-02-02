Guinea's Simandou project catalyzing change in global iron ore landscape

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Metals & Mining Theme, Ferrous
February 02, 2026
HIGHLIGHTS
Ramp-up to 120 mil mt/year capacity may be lengthy
With 120 million metric ton per year target capacity, Guinea's Simandou iron ore project is a significant new supply source, but will have a lengthy ramp-up. In the short term, it could offer market diversification, rather than direct competition to Australia's Pilbara grade.
Products & Solutions