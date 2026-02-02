Metals & Mining Theme, Ferrous

February 02, 2026

Guinea's Simandou project catalyzing change in global iron ore landscape

HIGHLIGHTS

Ramp-up to 120 mil mt/year capacity may be lengthy

With 120 million metric ton per year target capacity, Guinea's Simandou iron ore project is a significant new supply source, but will have a lengthy ramp-up. In the short term, it could offer market diversification, rather than direct competition to Australia's Pilbara grade.

