Guinea's Simandou project catalyzing change in global iron ore landscape

Guinea’s Simandou iron ore project has started up, and the first shipment has just landed in China.

With its 120 million metric ton/year target capacity, Simandou might look like a challenge to the dominant Pilbara grade, but another view is that it could help diversify, rather than disrupt, the iron ore market.

Let’s take a closer look.

Simandou produces high-grade iron ore. That’s attractive in a world chasing lower-emissions steel and raises questions about the impact on the medium-grade ore mined in Western Australia.

But what really moves prices is timing and tonnage, and both are lagging with this project -- for now.

Rail bottlenecks, slower barge loading and a lengthy ramp-up mean 2026 exports may only reach 15 to 20 million metric tons -- a fraction of China’s imports.

Political and macro uncertainties kept iron ore prices rangebound in 2025, and S&P Global Energy CERA analysts still see the IODEX benchmark averaging around $97/mt this year.

The real pressure builds later.

As Simandou ramps up to its full capacity, likely closer to 2029, oversupply could start forcing high-cost producers out -- but for now, Australia’s Pilbara firmly retains its competitiveness.