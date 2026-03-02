Oil prices jump on Middle East war risk, energy attacks

S&P Global Offerings
Crude Oil, Refined Products, Maritime & Shipping
March 02, 2026
HIGHLIGHTS
Saudi refinery, Qatar LNG plant struck
Tankers avoiding Strait of Hormuz
Iran has expanded its attacks, hitting shipping, port infrastructure and energy facilities across the Persian Gulf as it continues its wave of strikes in retaliation against the US and Israel.
Fears of a supply shock have spurred a surge in crude and fuel markets, while markets remain on watch for signs of further escalation.
