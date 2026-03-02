Crude Oil, Refined Products, Maritime & Shipping

March 02, 2026

Oil prices jump on Middle East war risk, energy attacks

HIGHLIGHTS

Saudi refinery, Qatar LNG plant struck

Tankers avoiding Strait of Hormuz

Iran has expanded its attacks, hitting shipping, port infrastructure and energy facilities across the Persian Gulf as it continues its wave of strikes in retaliation against the US and Israel.

Fears of a supply shock have spurred a surge in crude and fuel markets, while markets remain on watch for signs of further escalation.

Related content:

FACTBOX: Oil prices rally as US-Israeli conflict with Iran disrupts Hormuz flows

Persian Gulf tanker rates spike as Hormuz traffic drops on Iran conflict

