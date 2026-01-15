S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Energy
Top 5 trends shaping Upstream in 2026
In 2026, the upstream oil and gas sector stands at a strategic crossroads, where financial discipline, technological innovation, and shifting global dynamics are converging to reshape the industry’s future. Large-cap companies with strong balance sheets and scale are emerging as leaders, driving a flight to quality and accelerating consolidation, while national oil companies (NOCs) recalibrate their international ambitions.
At the same time, exploration strategies are being transformed by digitalization and data-driven decision-making, enabling faster, more efficient resource development and unlocking new growth opportunities in frontier basins. Geopolitical shifts and supply-chain localization will also prompt operators to invest in resilience, while the evolving energy transition is pushing companies to prioritize decarbonization and low-carbon solutions to meet tightening regulations and stakeholder expectations.
As disruption accelerates, upstream companies that cling to old models risk being left behind. Adaptability and innovation are now the price of admission for long-term success.
A more optimistic outlook for natural gas compared to oil will benefit operators with a higher proportion of gas production, extensive portfolios, and lower leverage, enabling them to surpass competitors. Meanwhile, M&As among North American and International exploration and production companies (E&Ps) will likely be opportunistic, driven by the pursuit of scale and efficiency amid a challenging macroeconomic environment. At the same time, Gulf-based NOCs are expected to cautiously pursue selective international expansion.
In today’s volatile macroeconomic environment—shaped by inflation, geopolitical uncertainty, and the inconsistent pace of energy transition—investors are gravitating toward companies with scale, strong balance sheets, and resilient free cash flow. This trend is especially pronounced in the US, where majors like Exxon and Chevron command premium valuations thanks to robust portfolios and low leverage. Among North American independents, large-cap oil producers (EOG, Diamondback, ConocoPhillips) and gas-focused firms (Expand Energy, EQT) are poised to outperform smaller peers, particularly as the outlook for natural gas brightens. Internationally, the landscape is more fragmented. The pool of mid-to-large independent operators has shrunk, and few companies combine the attributes of size, high gas exposure, and low debt. Those that do, however, are likely to attract outsized investor interest.
Financial firepower will shape divergent NOC strategies. Gulf NOCs — notably ADNOC — could pursue select international expansion to diversify portfolios, as seen in the ADNOC-Santos Ltd. deal, which was eventually abandoned, but the intent was clear. Broader outbound M&As by Chinese, Indian and other state players are likely to remain subdued amid limited risk appetite and few quality assets available for sale. We expect low-cost licensing awards will be the main avenue for international expansion in 2026 for the low-risk appetite group.
We anticipate continued reductions in both capital spending and returns to shareholders for global majors and oil-weighted US E&Ps. More generally, spending cuts will likely disproportionately impact exploration over development activity. Companies will prioritize maintaining their fixed dividends over share buybacks and may even leverage their strong balance sheets to do so, particularly those that have relatively low debt ratios (Exxon, Chevron and ConocoPhillips). Nevertheless, we believe US gas-weighted E&Ps’ spending will likely remain much more resilient than that of their oil peers in light of a relatively bullish gas outlook. US gas names will have the ability to continue deleveraging efforts, bringing their balance sheets into a position of newfound strength. Consequently, excess free cash flow will be redirected to investors through higher dividends and buybacks. Internationally, smaller operators in the size of Tullow and Kosmos will probably see steeper capex cuts compared to larger, more established companies like Var or Aker-Bp.
Upstream M&As are expected to remain subdued, constrained by macroeconomic uncertainty, price volatility and a limited pool of attractive targets. Consolidation will continue among North American E&Ps, as weaker commodity prices put pressure on smaller and mid-cap players. Opportunistic, similarly sized mergers focused on achieving scale and efficiency are likely to prevail in North America & abroad, rather than large, transformative takeovers. The scarcity of larger, high-quality international assets will intensify competition among a select group of buyers.
But all is not doom and gloom. Several green shoots point to the emergence of new models for exploration: a modest rise in global acreage awards, increasing early-stage exploration activities and heightened investment in AI-enabled subsurface modeling and seismic processing and interpretation methods. These trends suggest development of new exploration models that prioritize rapid evaluation of large data sets to quickly identify promising prospects. As a result, more targeted exploration efforts are likely to increase in the near to medium term.