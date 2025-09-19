The global oil and gas industry in 2025 found itself at a pivotal juncture, navigating a landscape shaped by evolving market dynamics, technological advancements, and shifting strategic priorities.

Despite a continued decline in overall exploration activity, the sector remained steadfast in its commitment to building high-quality portfolios.

Companies continue to focus on efficiency, rapid resource monetization, and targeting high-impact opportunities, reflecting a clear shift from the pursuit of volume to the pursuit of value.

This strategy still does leave opportunities to grow via the drill bit, especially in the form of High Impact Wells (HIWs). 2025 saw high impact drilling take place all over the world as companies continue to hunt for new plays and needle moving discoveries.

In 2025 12 HIWs accounted of over 46% of the annual discovered volumes proving that successful high impact exploration can be hugely rewarding.