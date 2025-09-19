S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Energy
Shaping 2025 Trends and 2026 Opportunities
The global oil and gas industry in 2025 found itself at a pivotal juncture, navigating a landscape shaped by evolving market dynamics, technological advancements, and shifting strategic priorities.
Despite a continued decline in overall exploration activity, the sector remained steadfast in its commitment to building high-quality portfolios.
Companies continue to focus on efficiency, rapid resource monetization, and targeting high-impact opportunities, reflecting a clear shift from the pursuit of volume to the pursuit of value.
This strategy still does leave opportunities to grow via the drill bit, especially in the form of High Impact Wells (HIWs). 2025 saw high impact drilling take place all over the world as companies continue to hunt for new plays and needle moving discoveries.
In 2025 12 HIWs accounted of over 46% of the annual discovered volumes proving that successful high impact exploration can be hugely rewarding.
In 2025, the total number of new field wildcats (NFWs) drilled globally continued to decline, a trend that has persisted over the past decade. This reduction in activity was not merely a response to market pressures but a deliberate move toward greater capital discipline.
Companies evaluated resources carefully, directing investments to high-return projects and divesting non-core assets.
Advances in seismic imaging, analytics, and drilling technology allowed for more accurate prospecting and higher technical success rates.
By early December 2025, there had been 132 conventional discoveries made in 2025, adding over 8.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent in recoverable resources.
A defining feature of the year was the dominance of deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration. Despite representing only 19% of NFWs spudded in 2025, deepwater and ultra-deepwater wells in these challenging environments accounted for approximately 70% of new recoverable resources discovered in 2025, underscoring their central role in global supply growth.
70%
of new recoverable resources discovered were deepwater and ultra-deepwater wells
Deepwater and ultra-deepwater basins offer significant untapped resources, often with good reservoirs and larger remaining prospects than onshore or shallow-water areas.
Advances in drilling technology and remote operations have made these environments more accessible, while government incentives continue to drive investment in these regions.
Of the 22 High Impact Wells (HIW) spudded in 2025, nearly 65% were drilled in deepwater and ultra-deepwater regions, with a significant concentration in ultra-deepwater areas.
Among all NFWs completed in 2025, ultra-deepwater wells accounted for six of the year’s top 10 discoveries.
62%
of new resources came from the top 10 discoveries
This trend was accompanied by increased interest from Global Integrated Oil Companies (GIOCs), which secured more than 90% of their discovered resources in 2025 from deep and ultra-deepwater frontiers, reflecting a strategic shift toward these high-potential plays.
The effectiveness of impactful drilling was particularly evident, as a relatively small number of discoveries contributed a significant share of new resources, the top 10 discoveries of 2025 delivering 62% of the annual discovered volumes.
Global upstream exploration continued to narrow its focus and leverage technical advancements.
In 2024, NFWs were drilled in 130 basins, half the number of basins with NFW activity at the beginning of the century, and by December 2025, this dropped to 101, with just 17 basins including HIWs.
This decline signals a shift toward prioritizing select, high-potential opportunities, supported by seismic imaging and machine learning to guide investments and reduce risk.
Operators now concentrate capital on top-performing basins, with 45% of discovered hydrocarbon volumes in the past five years coming from only five basins—mainly their deepwater and ultra-deepwater plays.