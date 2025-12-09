Multiple factors determine data center location, and several of these are facing growing constraints. The first is related to AI use cases. There are relatively few location requirements related to AI workloads — AI model training can generally be carried out quite a distance away from where end users are located, for example. However, we are tracking AI use cases to monitor the need for AI inference or training that requires rapid connectivity or specific data constraints (e.g., due to data sovereignty requirements) and would need to be in a specific location, such as near urban centers.

Another location factor is available power. Firms expecting to benefit from AI infrastructure demand, such as hyperscale cloud providers, are seeking to lock in as much power for future data centers as possible to avoid having their growth restrained by energy availability and potentially losing out to competitors that have access to more power. However, it is unclear exactly how much power will be required. This creates challenges for energy utilities, particularly if they need to build additional generation capacity and transmission lines (which can take years) to meet this expected demand.

Many of the most desirable data center markets already face constraints related to power, including potential shortages of generation capacity or challenges in building transmission lines. These include PJM (which covers top data center markets such as Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania) as well as ERCOT (Texas). Data center developers increasingly face a choice between waiting years for a grid connection in a desirable location, seeking a less desirable site with faster access to grid power, or using behind-the-meter power (e.g., constructing a natural gas-fired power plant).

Additional location factors include electricity costs, taxes, regulations, local resistance to data centers, availability of fiber, type of power available (e.g., from renewable sources), water access, suitable land and the ability to plug into district heating systems or other off-takers for heat. We are developing a model to weigh the trade-offs among data center locations to build scenarios for growth by area and the resulting market for behind-the-meter power options.