From Volume to Impact: The Rise of Emissions-Adjusted RECs

Renewable Energy Credits help power buyers reduce their emissions. But not all RECs have the same climate benefit.

This report looks at the shift from measuring renewable energy volume to measuring the real-world emission impact of RECs, taking into account the time and location of delivery, among other factors.

Learn more about Emissions-Adjusted RECs. Our price assessments are developed by S&P Global Energy Platts based on LME data from Resurety. These assessments combine emissions and spot market data to provide a more accurate representation of the environmental benefit delivered.