Refined Products, Maritime & Shipping, Crude Oil, Upstream, LPG
November 26, 2026
The realignment of India’s LPG flows: Temporary disruption or lasting shift?
HIGHLIGHTS
India diversifies LPG suppliers beyond Middle East
Buyers rethink supply security amid disruptions
New price benchmarks aim to improve discovery
India's LPG trade flows have undergone a shift over the past year. A market once supplied by the Middle East has rapidly diversified, with shipments arriving from a broader range of origins. The key question is whether this reshuffling represents a temporary response to disruption in the Strait of Hormuz or the start of a lasting realignment in India's LPG inflows. In this episode of the Platts Oil Markets podcast, Asia Energy Editor Sambit Mohanty speaks with Pulkit Agarwal, global director for India content at S&P Global Energy, and Upanshu Singh, principal analyst for LPG research at S&P Global Commodities at Sea, to examine how Indian buyers are rethinking supply security and procurement risk. It also aims to answer why India-specific LPG price benchmarks could support more reliable price discovery in a changing environment.
Related content:
Platts launches daily CFR India LPG assessments from Nov. 2
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