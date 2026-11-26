Sambit Mohanty:

Hello, and welcome to Platts Oil Markets podcast, a series by S&P Global Energy. India's LPG flows have undergone a dramatic change over the past one year. A market once overwhelmingly supplied by the Middle East has rapidly diversified with shipments arriving from a broader range of origins. This has changed not only where India sources LPG, but also how buyers think about supply security, freight exposure, and procurement risk.

The key question is whether this reshafling represents a temporary response to disruption in the Strait of Hormuz or the start of a lasting realignment in India's LPG procurement strategy. As Middle Eastern supply conditions improve, will traditional suppliers recover their dominant position or has the crisis permanently encouraged Indian buyers to build a more diverse and flexible portfolio?

I'm Sambit Mohanty, Asia Energy Editor and your host for today. To discuss some of the key themes, I'm pleased to welcome Pulkit Agarwal, Global Director for India Content at S&P Global Energy and Upanshu Singh, principal analyst for LPG Research at S&P Global Commodities at Sea. Welcome all. Pulkit, let me ask you the first question of this podcast. Nine months into the Strait of Hormuz crisis, India's energy system has proved largely resilient across most wells.

LPG however emerged as a notable pressure point. The country faced significant supply and logistical challenges. What makes India's LPG market fundamentally different from its markets for crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products? To what extent did high import dependents reliance on Middle Eastern supplies, limited opportunities for substitution, and the essential role of LPG in household cooking added to the challenges?

Pulkit Agarwal:

Thank you, Sambit, and great to be here talking about LPG with you and Upanshu. Really, LPG is one field where India had least room to improvise after Strait of Hormuz closed, and there are fundamental reasons for it, and I can talk through some of them. So, think about it. LPG, first of all, is available in exportable volumes that India needs. India is one of the world's largest buyers of LPG, and sort of the scale of volume that India needs is available only in some geographies of the world.

Most of the suppliers, essentially numbers are located inside the Strait of Hormuz, unfortunately. In a normal market that makes for efficient logistics, India is really close to the Middle Eastern supply, sort of seven to 10 days sailing for West Coast, a little bit more on the East Coast, but really close in terms of supply logistics and freight economics and stuff like that for India to be reliant on Middle East for LPG imports.

And that is the reason why India imports about 90% in a normal time before this crisis from through the Strait of Hormuz. I mean, as compared to some of the other forms of energy like crude and LNG, the reliance on Strait of Hormuz is much less. Also, think about it, crude and LNG, some of the other forms of energy are very deep and liquid markets where a buyer of energy can really switch to different grades and origins quite easily.

LPG is very different and the way how India buys LPG also is very different. So, over the years, I'm with how India has built the downstream LNG system is basically one that needs an even split of propane and butane, and that sort of LPG is available in Middle East at scale and no other regions of the world in such a scale, right? US is a big supplier of LPG, but then even there, the exportable volumes are quite propane heavy, which means that the vulnerabilities that we saw play out this year for India in terms of LPG was really high.

Also in terms of demand, LPG is a sensitive molecule in India. It fires the hubs and burners in kitchens. And unlike some of the industrial fuels, you cannot simply ask millions of household to cut back on cooking or switch overnight. Well, some of that did happen at the start of the crisis especially. The system remains import heavy and the buffers are really thin for India, right? India does have some operational storages for LPG, but no strategic reserves as such.

LPG is always an Achilles heel when the crisis struck and high import dependence and really while the number of suppliers are more than one, but everything or a bunch of it is punched through the Strait of Hormuz is what made life difficult for Indian energy system.

Sambit Mohanty:

Nice opening remarks. You touched upon a little bit on the US LPG, but on second question, we'll deal a little more on that. We have seen a sharp shift in import origins. We saw that during January to October. Middle Eastern supplies accounted for approximately 56% of India's LPG imports this year. That's compared to 93% during the same period in 2025.

And over the same period, US supplies increased more than fourfold from around 1.2 million metric tons to more than five million metric tons, lifting the US share in the basket approximately from 7% to 35%. How significant is this change in India's supply profile? Is it primarily a temporary response to the disruption in the Middle East or does it represent a fundamental change in how India will procure LPG going forward?

Pulkit Agarwal:

Thank you, Sambit. And indeed this is a big shift. I would term it as a structural widening, not necessarily a full reset. The numbers are striking, right? As you mentioned, 93% of Indian LPG used to come from Middle East and that has reduced to about 50% now. And US going up from 7% to 35%, that's huge, right? And part of this is clearly crisis driven, right? Remember when the Strait of Hormuz closed, the only available venue at scale where India can buy replacement LPG is essentially US, right?

Now, India had a term contract which supplied some LPG to India, so that's one part of it. But then a lot of it was replacement molecule that India needed in the thick of the crisis from elsewhere, and US exactly played that role. India tried to maximize as much as possible that it can lift from the US. There are, of course, logistical difficulties while doing that, right?

Remember, Indian buyers as well as the shipping sort of world at large is used to LPG moving quite regionally, right? These are short cycle voyages that typically takes place from Middle East into the East and the West Coast of India. Now, some of these ships need to go out and do long journeys from the US, sometimes down the Cape of Good Hope and then coming into India, right? That's a really long journey, taking a long time, very heavy on logistics cost.

But then also there was a problem of absolute availability of ships, right? So, it has been not smooth sailing in terms of logistical challenges to get the LPG. The molecule availability out of the US is not of replacement scale from that is needed to replace everything that comes out of Middle East. And that's why we have seen the absolute imports happening for LPG has come down quite noticeably this year, actually quite drastically this year.

So, I would say essentially what happened again at the latter part of the year is we saw increased arrivals coming out from certain Middle Eastern destinations or other origins. UAE cargoes have recovered quite significantly. So, all of that is happening. US volumes have continued to hold up for now, but as the old route is kind of coming back slightly and volumes are going up, the new route is not going away completely, so it still holds right.

Many buyers Sambit have now built relationships and terms and spot for buying relationships with these new regions like US, and all of this does not disappear when Hormuz eases, right? The crisis really taught the energy system value of geographical diversification and resilience. So, I would think Middle East would continue to remain an anchor for Indian LPG system because of proximity and cost.

Ultimately the cost of molecules matters in the long run, but then pragmatic buyers while would always go to the cheapest deliver peril, but then you would expect more balanced mix of portfolio, a portfolio approach, so to say, when India thinks about LPG going forward.

Sambit Mohanty:

Yeah, I agree with you, Pulkit. More balanced approach is what's probably going to be the way forward. We'll talk about the same theme a little more and this time with Upanshu. Upanshu, great to have you on this podcast. You track LPG flows to India very closely. India has extended its diversification beyond the United States. India has also been procuring LPG from Australia, Iran, Algeria and Oman. This suggests that Indian buyers are no longer focusing solely on the lower delivered cost.

They're also placing a higher value on supply optionality, and that's the ability to secure causes from different regions when a particular supply route is disrupted. The question which I wanted to ask Upanshu is how much of a premium might buyers be willing to pay for that additional supply security?

Upanshu Singh:

Thank you, Sambit, for your question. First of all, I would like to share some thoughts on this. See, traditionally, LPG has been used as the primary cooking fuel in India, and the government has also been pushing it as a clean fuel in rural areas coupled with weaker economic section through its flagship program called the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. And unlike other countries like China where LPG demand is driven by PDH plants, in India it is majorly driven by the domestic yield.

More than 90% of all the LPG convention in India is for the domestic cooking purposes. And with that regard, the government is diversifying its portfolio and has directed mainly the oil PSUs to procure LPG barrels from whatever avenues they can buy in these tough times. India was heavily relying on Middle East before the war for its energy needs, mainly for LPG. And there were times when the CP prices had gone up to beyond thousand dollars per metric ton, and even in those times, the Indian buyers were procuring LPG.

And so, I don't think that premium is the main driving factor here. The main driving factor is the supply security. So, you see in the previous year, the US supplied close to 1.2 million tons of LPG. And in this year, there was a term tender with the Indian buyers had done with the US with a volume of 2.2 million tons. And against that till October, they have procured more than five million tons.

And this is a huge jump in terms of supply security coming from the US, even though it's a long haul cargo, takes longer duration, which Pulkit has already explained. And India is heavily relying on US now because US has shown that it can deliver. So, moving forward, I think that India will continue to diversify its portfolio for 2027. They have again concluded a term tender with the US with a further increase in the volume.

The volume is around 2.75 million tons. And also the Indian buyers, they have also done a contract with Algeria for a volume of close to 55,000 tons of LPG every month for 2027. So, they will continue to diversify their portfolio irrespective of the premium which they have to pay because ultimately in India, LPG is going to be used as a main cooking fuel. Its replacement is not very easy. So, I think premium is not the driving factor, it's the supply security.

Sambit Mohanty:

Yeah, you have nicely put together the thoughts Upanshu and also the interesting comparison about why the situation is so different from China. Upanshu, let's turn our focus to a bit on storage. India has historically had very limited LPG storage compared to what would be required to fully cushion a prolonged supply disruption. The countries currently has only two operational underground LPG cabins.

HPCL has an 80,000 metric ton cavern in Mangalore in which they made it operational in 2025, and that brought the overall capacity to 148,000 metric tons. The only other operational cavern is by South Asia LPG. So, S&P Global CERA estimates that the country could add approximately more than 400,000 metric tons of overall LPG storage capacity over the next two to three years. What kind of efforts are needed, you think, to close India's LPG storage gap?

Upanshu Singh:

First of all, the caverns which you are talking about, they're also used for day-to-day activities, day-to-day operational activities. They're not strategic reserves, unlike in other countries in Japan or in any other part of the world you see, they have certain volume which they keep it for strategic users. India also needs to work on the similar lines. We need to create an infrastructure for strategic reserves for LPG.

We have a very long pipeline called the Kandla-Gorakhpur pipeline, which is moving from the West Coast to the East Coast. So, I think the West Coast becomes an ideal location for creating SPRs for LPG so that it can be connected to the pipeline. And ultimately, the main demand center in India is the northern part of the country and the Western part. So, it can cater to both Northern and Western part of the country. And along with that, we also need to have more focus on terminals which can unload VLGC in one world.

Currently, in India, I think there are only two terminals, like one in New Mangalore and the other one in Mundra, which can unload VLGCs in one single weather. Whereas like even if the VLGC ships come to India, they have to discharge at one terminal, then they move to other terminal and it takes some longer time to discharge the VLGC. So, we need to create more terminals and a public-private partnership kind of thing. Should we look forward for creating such infrastructure?

Sambit Mohanty:

Sure. Thank you, Upanshu. You made the nice distinction why this storage is different from the strategic storage also in crude, which is mainly strategic and used during only turbulent times. It's important for our listeners to know that why the current cabins which we have is different from the strategic ones. So, obviously you've rightly said that not just storage, but also the terminals would add to the infrastructure roots of the country to bridge the storage gap. Thank you for that.

Pulkit, let's talk a little bit about domestic production. We know that India's average LPG yield is about 7.5%, although advanced refining configurations can raise the share to around 10% to 11%. To increase LPG output refineries to obviously process more crude or install advanced conversion and recovery units. However, Indian refineries are already operating at high utilization rates and in some cases above their name plate capacity.

That obviously limits the scope for simple increase in refinery runs. What are the key lessons from the recent supply crisis and are we likely to see a sustained effort to increase domestic LPG production? Could technologies such as fluid catalytic tracking upgrades on after to LPG conversion make a meaningful difference?

Pulkit Agarwal:

Thanks, Sambit. And India does produce a lot of domestic LPG, and you're absolutely right. Also, notable point is ever since the crisis started, India has been maximizing quite hard on LPG production domestically by the refineries, right? So, I would say right now what Indian refineries are producing is kind of the absolute maximum in the form of what they can produce. Remember, LPG in refinery or production of LPG in refinery is not the best use of your refining capability while India needs LPG in the moment.

But some of the development over the years have happened in the refinery to actually produce more value added downstream petrochemical products rather than maximize on LPG. Some of that has been reeled back because India needs the physical availability on molecule. So, I mean, of course that had taken precedence and we saw refineries producing more.

In terms of where next new molecule of LPG is likely to come in domestically, I would think the newer refineries that are being commissioned or the expansions that are taking place, so Greenfield and Brownfield expansions that are coming in the refining system is where I think that's where the new domestic molecule would come from, but that is highly insufficient to my thinking. India's domestic LPG consumption continues to grow.

This year is a bit of an exception with supply-related challenges and LPG not being available for part of the year to be consumed freely, but then the general trend for LPG consumption is up and domestic production won't be sufficient to definitely meet even some of the consumption growth that could take place. I think the policymaker, therefore very early on in the crisis, we've seen government of India talking much more about diversifying the fuel that goes into Indian kitchens towards pipe natural gas, at least in the urban areas.

And I think that's where de-risking the concentration risk of supply from geography like Strait of Hormuz is paramount important. Remember, India needs to import again LNG that eventually becomes pipe natural gas. But then unlike LPG, it poses much less geopolitical as well as logistical challenges, right? LNG is a much more liquid fuel with deep markets available from many different geographies. Also, highly homogeneous, right?

I mean, you don't need a certain split of molecules like you do in terms of LPG. Also, on the other hand, it's very infrastructurally heavy, so that's something that the system has been working towards on improving the infrastructure.

Sambit Mohanty:

Sure. Thanks, Pulkit. Upanshu, I'll come to you for this next question, and this is about where we stand right now in terms of normalization of trade, and let's compare it to the pre-Iran war levels. If we take UAE, for instance, UAE shipments to India recovered sharply in October, reaching around close to 650,000 metric tons, almost exactly matching the February levels, and that was before the start of the conflict.

At the same time, US imports remain relatively strong, more than 500,000 metric tons, making India the India's second-largest supplier for the second consecutive month. What do these volumes tell us about the market's ability to restore established supply routes while retaining newer sources as Middle Eastern logistics normalize? Will India return to its earlier procurement pattern or has the crisis created a more permanently balanced supplier portfolio?

We have touched upon this a little earlier, but I thought I'll ask you a little more to speak in detail in terms of are you seeing strong signs of normalization?

Upanshu Singh:

See, Sambit, the thing is currently, even if UAE is supplying close to 650,000 tons of LPG, the other suppliers from the Middle East, they are still yet to reach their full potential, which they were supplying before. If you see the supplies coming from Qatar, Saudi or Kuwait, they're still on the lower side as compared to the pre-war level. And this restriction in supplies will continue to remain as long as the US Naval blockade is there in the Middle East, and it is mainly to keep a check on Iranian flows.

Till the time US blockade is there, I think that the supply restriction will continue from the Middle East, and every once in a while we will see some of the cargoes coming from the Middle East to India. But to reach to its full potential, there's no direction as of now. On the other hand, we are seeing that India continues to procure a big chunk of volume from the US, which is their new reliable supplier now.

Since last two years, like 2025 and 2026, US has shown that it can deliver as much volume as required. And this year also, it has delivered close five million tons of volume against a term tender of 2.2 million. So, going forward, tomorrow, if we see the US blockade is removed from the Middle East and supplies start coming from the region and India starts procuring, move on.

India will continue to procure volume from the Middle East, that is for sure, but we will definitely see some volume reduction, and this will result in Middle East market share maybe going below 90%, which it was previously. So, US will also gain some market share, but Middle East will definitely lose some market share.

Sambit Mohanty:

Sure. Thanks, Upanshu. For the last question of this podcast, Pulkit, I'll come to you, and in this question, we'll address the issue of price transparency. Recently, Platts has introduced a series of daily sport assessments on propane and butane delivered on a CFR basis to India's Western and Eastern coast. The Western Coast assessments are linked to Kandla and the Eastern Coast assessments are linked to Haldia.

Why was this the right time to introduce India's specific LPG benchmarks? And if you could tell us, how could these assessments improve price discovery and support more transparent contract negotiations?

Pulkit Agarwal:

Thank you, Sambit. And the really key point is there's this significant evolution in the LPG markets that have happened this year, and as Upanshu alluded to in his last question on some of the changes would have to be durable, more durable in terms of building a more resilient LPG supply system.

So, in light of these, the market is asking for greater transparency on what the landed price of an LPG molecule looks like for India, given the supply challenges and given the more diversified source slate that is existing and that will exist hopefully going forward as well. Some of the flows and trends that Sambit, we discussed in this podcast, in all the questions that you asked me and Upanshu are likely to persist, and the question is not just US and Middle East, but also other origins, right?

So, our aim here with these assessments is to give greater price transparency to one of the largest global LPG markets, that's India. The recently expanded LPG coverage from a pricing side, Sambit, means that from November the 2nd, which is the start of this month almost, we've launched four new daily CFR assessments covering propane and butane delivered into both West and East coast of India.

As you rightly explained, the West Coast of India assessments are based on Kandla and the East Coast of India assessment are based on Haldia CFR with other destination trades being normalized to these two coasts respectively. What we are doing is we are assessing cargoes which are deliverable 20 to 40 days forward from the days of the assessment, and these are standalone propane and butane assessments.

Really important by the way, and something that we did not talk about in today's podcast is the changing dynamic between propane and butane. So, it becomes really important again to think of propane and butane as two different commodities with really rapidly evolving fundamentals that have happened this year.

So, what we aim to provide through these assessment are standalone propane and butane assessments, and they cover trade sizes from 11,000 metric tons up to 44,000 metric tons, so really covering all elements of all sizes of typical Indian buying right from MGCs to VLGCs. We also recognize that the spot market for India can sometimes not be as liquid, and that's a feature of these markets.

So, our assessment methodologies, Sambit, on these assessments can also consider other relevant market information, including freight and spot premiums or discounts to Saudi CP for that relevant pricing period. Ultimately, our aim through these assessment is to bring greater transparency to LPG pricing into India and add another useful piece of pricing to the broader Asia and Middle East LPG pricing landscape that's covered by Platts.

Sambit Mohanty:

Great, those were extremely valuable insights. Thanks Pulkit and Upanshu for joining me in this conversation. India's LPG market has been reshaped by a combination of geopolitical disruption, changing trade flows, and the growing need for supply flexibility. As Middle Eastern volumes recover and alternative supplies remain active, the market will develop in coming months whether recent shifts are temporary adjustments or signs of a longer term transformation.

Alongside the strait developments, storage, expansion, domestic production, and improved price transparency will remain central to India's energy security. We will continue tracking these changes and bring to you timely insights on the forces shaping the LPG market. This episode was produced by Asia Digital Editor, Chandreyee Mukherjee. Thank you for listening.