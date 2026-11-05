No way out: Trapped European crude sinks differentials

The European crude oil market is entering the final stretch of 2026 with a ballooning supply glut. Elevated freight is limiting the economics of moving barrels out of the region, while refineries are unable to absorb more feedstock. S&P Global Energy's Emma Kettley, associate director, price reporting, and reporters Ernest Puey and Jan Kedzior discuss the outlook for the regional market and the factors shaping the closing weeks of the year.

Related content:

Dated Brent physical differential sinks to lowest since May 2020

CPC Blend FOB differentials sink to all-time lows amid pricey freight, ample supply

Platts Dated Brent (PCAAS00)

Dated Brent FOB Differential (AAXEZ00)

CPC Blend FOB Suez vs CPC Dtd Strip (AALVZ00)

Also on: Spotify | Apple Podcasts