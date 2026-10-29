Can new middle distillate supply options offset geopolitical risk?

Asian middle distillate markets are entering the remainder of the fourth quarter with competing forces pulling the supply balance in different directions. Additional Chinese refined product export quotas could increase gasoil and jet fuel availability, while changing Russian diesel trade flows are reshaping global supply routes. At the same time, uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz continues to raise questions over Middle Eastern exports, freight costs and regional supply security.

In this episode of the Platts Oil Markets Podcast, Jonathan Nonis, associate editorial director for Asian oil products, and market editors Mei Huey and Rachelle Teo from the Asia and Middle East pricing team discuss the outlook for gasoil and jet fuel in the fourth quarter. They examine whether additional Chinese exports could offset potential supply disruptions, how changing Russian diesel flows are influencing global trade patterns and whether physical supply, freight or geopolitical risk will ultimately prove the dominant force shaping middle distillate markets through the remainder of the quarter.

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