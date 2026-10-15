Refined Products, Maritime & Shipping, Crude Oil, Diesel-Gasoil, Gasoline, Fuel Oil
October 15, 2026
Will the return of Russian diesel bring relief to a tight European market?
HIGHLIGHTS
European market remains constrained
Prices stay sensitive to geopolitical shifts
The resumption of Russian diesel exports could bring some relief to a constrained European market, but uncertainty remains high. This episode unpacks how the lifting of Russia's diesel export ban and the return of supply could reshape market balances.
Join S&P Global Energy's Gary Clark, associate director, price reporting, and reporters Sophia Aung and Elza Turner as they dissect what is keeping European diesel tight and why prices remain particularly sensitive to geopolitical and other market-moving headlines.
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European diesel market doubts Trump's Russian import plan will ease tightness
Russia partially lifts diesel export ban
European diesel traders see upside risks despite Russian resupply hopes
Russian diesel imports unlikely to ease US fuel prices
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