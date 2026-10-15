Will the return of Russian diesel bring relief to a tight European market?

The resumption of Russian diesel exports could bring some relief to a constrained European market, but uncertainty remains high. This episode unpacks how the lifting of Russia's diesel export ban and the return of supply could reshape market balances.

Join S&P Global Energy's Gary Clark, associate director, price reporting, and reporters Sophia Aung and Elza Turner as they dissect what is keeping European diesel tight and why prices remain particularly sensitive to geopolitical and other market-moving headlines.

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