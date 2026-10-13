Bonus episode: India’s upstream reforms aim to unlock next phase of deepwater exploration

Sambit:

Hello and welcome to Platts Oil Markets Podcast, a series by S&P Global Energy.

India is entering a crucial phase in the development of its upstream sector. With rising energy demand, the government is seeking to unlock more of its own resource base, particularly in deepwater and ultra-deepwater areas. India has introduced a series of reforms aimed at improving access to e-grids, strengthening fiscal terms, simplifying regulatory processes, and creating a more attractive environment for long-term exploration and production investment.

In this bonus episode of Platts Oil Markets Podcast, we will examine what these changes mean for investors and operators and the practical steps being taken to accelerate the journey from exploration and discovery to production. Joining us for this podcast are Dr. Neeraj Mittal, India's petroleum secretary, and Mr. Atul Arya, chief energy strategist at S&P Global Energy. Welcome all.

Dr. Mittal, let me address the first question of this podcast to you. India has undertaken a series of upstream reforms in recent years. What has changed for an investor who is considering a long-term exploration and production commitment in India?

Neeraj Mittal:

Thank you, Sambit.

See, I would like to look at these changes over a full investment cycle. Any company which does exploration commits capital against a resource that may be discovered or may not be discovered. And the decision depends on the geology of course, but also on whether the legal and contractual framework can support that long and risky journey. India has, over the years, addressed both access and investment certainty and the legal framework. Nearly about one million square miles, which 99% of the earlier no-go areas which were reserved for various strategic reasons, have been opened. The Oilfield (Regulation and Development) Amendment Act 2025, along with the rules, now provide a really coherent framework for petroleum operations, including things like unified lease, stability in lease conditions, and a very clear dispute resolution arrangement. If you take all these changes along with the hydrocarbon exploration and licensing policy and the open acreage licensing framework, the companies get really a very wonderful scope to select their opportunities for their investments. Of course, the geological uncertainty will remain part of the exploration, but the government's role is to make the policy environment clear and dependable, which we have done.

Sambit:

Sure. Thanks, Dr. Mittal. I think those were very interesting opening observations.

Let me ask you, Atul, if you can share your insight on the outlook for the global upstream landscape amid the disruptions that we are witnessing and what would be the implications for India.

Atul Arya:

Yeah. Thank you, Sambit, and it's great to be on this podcast with Dr. Mittal.

What we are seeing now, Sambit, really as a result of multiple disruptions, the most recent one being the war in the Middle East, but we have had prior disruptions, there is a rethinking on energy security. Countries need to be more self-sufficient in resources. India is a good example. India is a large importer of oil and also importer of gas and LNG, and therefore India is embarking on what I see as a good strategy, the right strategy, to look for resources in its own backyard, in its own territories, so this is very important.

We are seeing a similar trend, Sambit, around the world. We see more uptick in oil and gas exploration, whether it's in Africa, in South America, in Southeast Asia. Large number of countries are now rethinking their oil and gas strategy and not be totally import-dependent. Where India is going, and as Dr. Mittal said, is the right direction. It's going to require effort and time and the policies which the government is now putting in place.

Sambit:

Sure. Thanks, Atul. I think that's a great opportunity for India.

Dr. Mittal, investors have previously raised concerns about India's revenue-sharing model and deepwater project economics. How have the fiscal and contractual terms changed particularly for Category II and Category III basins?

Neeraj Mittal:

Deepwater economics is really highly sensitive to the timing of expenditure, the probability of discovery, and the scale of resource which is ultimately discovered and developed, and any investor looks at an entire probability distribution of the outcomes, including what may turn out to be unsuccessful or a dry well. For Category II or III basins, the framework provides for actually government revenue share, but except in prescribed circumstances involving windfall gains, seismic-based bidding and greater flexibility in work programs allow companies to build their geological understanding before undertaking larger commitments. There are royalty holidays, and there are concessional provisions which recognize the different economics of deepwater and ultra-deepwater development. The early monetization incentives have a purpose as well. Bringing ahead the production really improves the project in PV and also benefits the country. The updated contractual framework therefore balances the government's fiscal return and the conditions needed to generate that return.

Samudra Manthan program also very favorably complements these provisions by addressing expenditure incurred before the commercial success is known, and a favorable production stage fiscal regime may still leave a frontier exploration well difficult to finance. Conditional support at that earlier stage which Samudra Manthan provides can influence whether the prospect is tested at all, and we don't leave oil on the table. I think these are the basis on which India wants to compete for the exploration capital and assess the projects' cross exploration, development, and production.

Sambit:

Sure. Beyond changes to the law and fiscal terms, what is being done to make day-to-day operations easier and help discoveries move into production more quickly?

Neeraj Mittal:

The government realizes that ease of doing business is critical for improving the E&P outcomes, and any delays can affect rig availability, which is really scarce, marine operating season, the sequencing of appraisal, and ultimately when the project begins to earn a revenue. Therefore, the updated contracts provide for a flexible work program, paid extensions, exit provisions, and clearer treatment of delays associated with statutory clearances. These provisions operate within their respective contractual conditions, but they recognize that petroleum operations must respond to new information and practical uncertainties. They've also standardized the composition and mandate of something we call as the Empowered Committee of Secretaries to be one single committee, which was very different so far. Digital bidding and reporting would help in improving transparency and administrative efficiency. For resources which are discovered, access to infrastructure is very, very important, and shared processing and evacuation capacity would be a step which we are bringing to make sure that the economics of a field which otherwise would struggle to support standalone development does not happen.

I think the next test would be implementation, and companies should experience these reforms in how their proposals are handled and how reliably decisions are taken. We are hoping that positive experience of companies would change the complexion of India as a destination completely.

Sambit:

That's going to make big difference how the response of companies ultimately take place. Dr. Mittal, I'll ask you something about the opportunity and OALP Rounds-X and X1. What is an offer in these rounds, and why should international explorers pay attention to these rounds?

Neeraj Mittal:

Yeah, as I said earlier, we have a no-go area of about 99%, which is opened up, so that's a significant opportunity. We have analog bases all around us, so the resourcing is also significantly probable. Round-X comprises of 25 blocks covering approximately 182,589 square kilometers across 30 sedimentary basins. 19 of them are offshore, including one deepwater, and 12 are ultra-deepwater blocks. The next round, which is Round-X1, comprises of 21 block of about 80,234 square kilometers, which has one deepwater and four ultra-deepwater blocks. The onland in shallow water bidding has actually closed. The deepwater and ultra-deepwater window for both round remains open till 15th of November this year. For any international company and their investment committees, they should be considered alongside with the applicable terms, the contractual safeguards, and the available data. Samudra Manthan also adds a further dimension to a better offshore information and support for eligible exploration activity.

A block award does not automatically confer scheme assistance. That requires its own appraisal and approval. We are inviting companies actually to make rigorous assessment of the opportunities. The scale of acreage allows different geological ideas to be examined, and the revised framework provides a very clear basis for committing the capital.

Sambit:

Sure. You spoke about assessment, presumably that's basically geological assessment. So data availability and geological assessment, how can a bidder assess the geological potential of this block? Is the government doing enough to help investors evaluate acreage that has seen limited exploration? And that's one of the key points which any investors would like to know.

Neeraj Mittal:

That is the crux of exploration. A good amount of data, seismic data, would help the company assess any petroleum system. Before it commits its scarce exploration capital, it would need that. So the National Data Repository provides access to the available seismic and well information. Our director general of hydrocarbons also makes block coordinates, maps, geoscientific material available to support independent assessment. We have government programs such as National Seismic Programme and Mission & Vision, which have broadened the national information base about these basins. Samudra Manthan can actually exchange this approach through modern seismic data position and reprocessing of the legacy data. Regional coverage is better because geological systems extend beyond the individual boundaries, and a better understanding would improve the evaluation of these opportunities.

We should be candid about the starting point. Data coverage and quality remains uneven, and information from the new surveys will become progressively available after acquisition processing and acceptance to the investors, and investors must assess information which is available for which they're currently evaluating. Our objective really is to improve the evidence so that the companies can make informed data-based decisions. Government can reduce the information gap and make the exploration more informed. Commercial judgment on the prospect and the investment decision would remain with the bidder.

Sambit:

Let's zoom. For an international company which has not previously invested in India's upstream sector, what is the route to participation? Is a partnership with ONGC or Oil India absolutely necessary?

Neeraj Mittal:

India, Sambit, actually allows any eligible international company to participate either independently or through a consortium subject to some requirements. Companies have room to choose a structure that matches their capabilities and the opportunity which they're exploring. A partnership with oil and natural gas corporation or oil India can be actually commercially useful. Indian operators really bring a lot of base and experience and understanding of local execution, and an international partner could contribute to maybe specialized deepwater technology exploration expertise and its experience in developing comparable resources. These trends can improve the project execution prospects, but such a partnership is not a condition of actually entry into the Indian ecosystem. For a new participant, the first step would really be a discipline, technical, and commercial review, which would include review of the data, looking at the tender documents, the MRSC, and the qualification requirements, and then submitting a bid through the e-bidding portal.

A DGH, which is the regional of hydrocarbons, would facilitate access to the relevant material and be always available to help in any clarifications.

Sambit:

Sure. You mentioned about offshore exploration, so that's about Samudra Manthan, the big offshore program of the government. We'll talk a little bit about the strategic rationale for this project. What prompted Samudra Manthan? Is it a response to current supply uncertainty or part of a longer term strategy to increase India's domestic oil and gas production?

Neeraj Mittal:

Samudra Manthan program, I think the Honorable Prime Minister of India announced it on 15th of August from the Ramparts of the Red Fort when this crisis was not even there. It goes to his foresight that India needs to build up its energy security. This is a long-cycle game. Maybe a decade or so, work will be there before the exploration is done and the production happens. Opening of the extensive offshore area really created an opportunity, and it also exposed a set of connected constraints. For example, modern data was limited, exploratory wells are so expensive, and common infrastructure was absent for suboptimal discoveries. So addressing only one of these would have left the investment decision unchanged. The cabinet approved Samudra Manthan program on 31st July 2026 with an outlay of about $8.5 billion to 2030-'31. It brings funding for data collection, processing, drilling support, common infrastructure, and a manufacturing and services zone to support production and manufacturing from India into one common framework.

Its purpose really is to accelerate the testing of India's offshore potential and create a stronger foundation for future domestic production. The scheme aims to catalyze a reserve accretion of about 600 million metric tons of oil, which we are hoping that will truly happen. We just hope that this program attracts the best of the companies and its value will emerge to sustained exploration, better basin knowledge, and commercially viable discoveries, which we hope India will provide for itself and for the rest of the world.

Sambit:

Dr. Mittal, you spoke a little bit about data earlier. A substantial part of Samudra Manthan is devoted to subsurface data. What will be the seismic program cover, and how will the information reach potential investors?

Neeraj Mittal:

So the seismic program is intended to improve the decisions of excavation across the basins. A regional view helps the companies understand how source rocks, reservoirs, and geological structures relate to one another before narrowing down to an individual drilling prospect. The Samudra Manthan allocates roughly about 2.5 to $3 billion for offshore data. Of this, roughly about $1 billion, $1.2 billion for basin-wide coverage, an equal amount roughly for 3D and advanced surveys, and roughly half a billion dollars for reprocessing existing data, including use of advanced analytical tools and deploying artificial intelligence. New acquisition and legacy data reprocessing would serve complementary purposes because one would address gaps in coverage while new processing would extract more information and knowledge from the earlier data. The procurement for a major offshore 2D seismic program has already been initiated, and with 3D, it is work in progress.

We hope that the specialist contractors will undertake the work through applicable procurement arrangements. Whatever deliverables will be there will be integrated into the NDR, which is also something which we are very happy has been progressing quite well. And the quality of data would be really crucial, and we hope that AI will assist in the interpretation and examination of large data sets. This will be coupled with expert validation. This public investment in data would create a lasting national asset that would feed a long pipeline of exploration and successive licensing rounds.

Sambit:

Sure, a very detailed plan there. Dr. Mittal, how will the drilling risk-sharing arrangement work in practice? What support is in research, and how will the government ensure that operators remain accountable for costs and results?

Neeraj Mittal:

The design of the program recognizes that difficult investment decision may arise before a company knows whether a commercially recoverable resource exists. The government support is intended to encourage the testing of technically credible frontier prospects while preserving a substantial financial incentive for the operator to exercise discipline. The scheme actually allocates roughly about half a billion dollars to drilling support and provides $4.5 billion for drilling support and provides for 60 deepwater exploration wells. The deepwater and ultra-deepwater wells may receive up to 50% of the eligible cost of about $70 million per well. The assistance requires technical appraisal and approval. Proposals must substantiate the geological case, and disbursement would be linked to verifiable physical milestones and expenditure. The operator would remain responsible for planning, procurement, safety, and maybe cost overruns, if any. And the assistance that is going to be provided would be recoverable where a supported well actually results in a commercial successful discovery.

The public value includes the geological and well information which is generated, and even an unsuccessful well would help us improve our understanding and inform the subsequent exploration. The international operators which we are addressing today can independently or in consortia should meet the requirements. We are about to release the operational guidelines which will set out the details. The underlying principle is that limited conditional risk-sharing with operator accountability, and a durable addition to the national subsurface knowledge happens.

Sambit:

Sure. $70 million per well is a big amount, Dr. Mittal.

Atul, I want to ask you first about the economics of frontier drilling. The biggest obstacle to developing India's deepwater and ultra-deepwater resources has traditionally been the cost and uncertainty of exploration with a deepwater well potentially costing 125 million to 150 million or more. How significant is the government's proposal to cover up to 50% of eligible exploration well costs? In your view, will this materially change the economics for international operators, or will companies still require a stronger track record of discoveries and supporting infrastructure before committing capital?

Atul Arya:

Yeah. Thank you for that question, Sambit.

We should keep in mind that the incentive, the drilling incentive, which Dr. Mittal already talked about, is a very important part of the overall program. But I come to this more as a petroleum engineer to say, "What else do I need to make an investment?" And keep in mind that India is competing with a global investment pool. Companies will look at all the opportunities they have and say, "This is where we want to go." So the 50% coverage of the drilling cost is very important. But also the other thing very important is the continuity and the commitment, which is, as I understand, for up to 60 deepwater wells going up to 2031. That duration, because things don't happen overnight, is important.

And the other thing we shouldn't forget is the above-ground support, like infrastructure support, also the seismic work, which Dr. Mittal already talked about, the manufacturing base which India wishes to develop. The way to think about this is that, yeah, the drilling incentive is really important, but also the ecosystem of the overall scheme is going to be very important. And the other thing I see this an interesting opportunity, because this part of India, the offshore, has never been explored before, this has been off limits, so this is a massive amount of new basins which are now coming on available to international companies and to Indian companies.

Last thing to say is that, and Dr. Mittal, you also mentioned the importance of what AI is going to do, I think we shouldn't forget, we are in a very different technological space now. When I started my career, we were just doing 2D sites, but now we are moving into very advanced technologies. That could also help us help companies find new hydrocarbon resources. So very interesting time, both for India and worldwide.

Sambit:

Thank you, Atul. I think you summed up very nicely. We've heard from Dr. Mittal that Samudra Manthan is expected to support exploration in underexplored areas such as the Krishna Godavari, Cauvery, Mahanadi, Bengal, and the Andaman Basins with the broader ambition of increasing India's oil and gas production. How important are these wider ecosystem measures to making India's offshore sector commercially viable?

Atul Arya:

Yeah. I mean, we have to think about any kind of large-scale exploration, like the Samudra Manthan, as a whole kind of a system. You need to look at the beginning to the end of the system, so it's the seismic part, the drilling part, the development part, the surface processing, and all of that. So the scheme, the Samudra Manthan proposal, has given good thought to how the different pieces of the jigsaw will come together. I think it'll be a question of time. And in my view, if there are successes... A good example I would give is based in close to the US, where I am, which is in Guyana. It was also unexplored. But after initial success, there has been a lot of investment, a lot of companies going in there. I think you need an initial one or two successes, and then people get more confidence, risks come down, and then more drilling activity happens.

The last thing to add is that the seismic data, which the ministry, the DGH, is going to be collecting, is going to be hugely important because companies will use that to make their decisions around where to invest and when to invest.

Sambit:

Sure.

Dr. Mittal, with India opening new offshore acreage, strengthening its investment framework, and launching Samudra Manthan, what gives you confidence in the next phase of India's exploration and production journey? In addition, how is India's offshore industry creating opportunities for the Make in India initiative in oil and gas manufacturing?

Neeraj Mittal:

So if you ask me what gives me confidence, I think the short answer is that this has been proceeded by a tremendous amount of work of bringing in changes to the regulatory framework, to the contractual framework, to providing investment certainty, to making sure that no terms and contracts are changed adversely, to bringing a unified lease. All of these were actually done in consultation with all the companies we are addressing today in this podcast. They had given us a lot of suggestions. Domestic companies, international companies all came together to give us these suggestions, we welcome them, and these conditions have all been fulfilled.

India has also, as I said earlier, opened a large swath of basins which were hitherto inaccessible, so we have new areas to explore. We have good economic incentives for companies, which makes sense. The government is supporting this program through Samudra Manthan. We are creating a public good by funding data acquisition and data processing. I think together, all these measures provide a really strong basis for investment across the exploration and production cycle. We are realistic about the nature of business. We know that it involves uncertainty, and commercial production really requires long-term patient capital. It requires technical capability and, of course, professional and disciplined execution. We are confident because by creating these better conditions for that work and sustained commitment to India's offshore resources through our steps, we think that our commitment has been clearly demonstrated.

My message to companies, global companies, is to examine the opportunities closely and engage with us. We welcome explorers, technology providers, and service companies who can provide and bring experience and long-term commitment. There is a considerable scope to build partnerships, if required, with national oil companies, which we think would be commercially rewarding and will contribute to India's domestic energy supply as well. The opportunity ahead will turn a new accessible frontier into a sustained program of exploration and development.

Sambit:

Very useful insights there, Dr. Mittal.

Dr. Mittal and Atul, thanks for joining us for this special episode.

India is seeking to move beyond simply opening up new acreage by creating a more complete investment proposition, one that combines improved fiscal and contractual terms, easier access to geological data, streamlined operations, exploration risk-sharing, and the development of common offshore infrastructure. For international explorers, the opportunity is substantial, but so too is the need for long-term commitment, technical expertise, and disciplined execution.

We'll be watching the developments closely and keep bringing you insights on India's upstream sector. This episode was produced by Asia Digital editor, Shikha Singh. Thank you for listening.