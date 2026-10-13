Natural Gas, Electric Power, Maritime & Shipping, Refined Products, Crude Oil, Upstream
October 13, 2026
Bonus episode: India’s upstream reforms aim to unlock next phase of deepwater exploration
HIGHLIGHTS
Reforms target international investor attraction
Samudra Manthan expands subsurface data access
India is entering a pivotal phase in the development of its upstream oil and gas sector, with the government seeking to unlock the potential of deepwater and ultra-deepwater resources amid rising energy demand. Recent reforms have focused on improving access to acreage, strengthening fiscal and contractual terms, streamlining regulations, and reducing the risks associated with frontier exploration, while the Samudra Manthan initiative aims to expand subsurface data and introduce new cost-sharing measures for exploratory drilling.
In this bonus episode of the Platts Oil Markets podcast, Asia Energy Editor Sambit Mohanty is joined by India's Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Neeraj Mittal and Atul Arya, chief energy strategist at S&P Global Energy, as they examine India's evolving upstream landscape. The discussion throws light on what the reforms mean for international investors and operators, and the practical steps needed to accelerate the path from exploration and discovery to production.
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