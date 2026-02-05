EU sanctions reshape Europe's refined product flows

Europe's dependence on imported middle distillates is in sharper focus after the EU's 18th sanctions package halted imports of refined products processed from Russian crude from Jan. 21. Europe is leaning more heavily on replacement supply from the Middle East and the US—driving fresh volatility in diesel and jet fuel differentials even as underlying fundamentals remain mixed.

Join Gary Clark, Aruni Sunil, Jan Kedzior, and Rebeka Foley as they unpack how trade flows are being reshuffled, why jet cracks have outperformed diesel, and how geopolitical risk and low buffer stocks are amplifying price swings across Europe's refined product markets.

Related links:

Register now: London Energy Forum | S&P Global

Podcast: Forced flows: How new European sanctions are reshaping Asian gasoil and jet fuel markets

Heavy East of Suez flows to ease European jet fuel supply tightness (subscriber content)

Also on: Spotify | Apple Podcasts