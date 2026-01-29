Refined Products, Maritime & Shipping, Crude Oil, Jet Fuel, Diesel-Gasoil, Gasoline

January 29, 2026

Forced flows: How new European sanctions are reshaping Asian gasoil and jet fuel markets

HIGHLIGHTS

Asia weighs arbitrage economics, supply balances

Europe competes for non-Russian origin supply

Tighter European sanctions targeting refined products made from Russian crude are accelerating shifts in global middle distillate trade flows, with Asia increasingly at the center of the impact. By closing loopholes that previously allowed barrels processed outside Russia to re‑enter Europe, the latest measures are forcing market participants to reassess compliance risk, arbitrage economics, and regional supply balances.

In this episode, Jonathan Nonis, associate editorial director at Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, is joined by Mei Huey and Rachelle Teo from Platts' Asian editorial team, to examine how the new sanctions are disrupting established trade patterns. They discuss whether barrels could be displaced back into Asia, how Europe may compete for non-Russian origin supply, and what this means for benchmarks such as FOB Arab Gulf and FOB Singapore gasoil and jet fuel, as markets adjust to a more complex and volatile trading environment.

Also on: Spotify | Apple Podcasts

Crude Oil

Products & Solutions

Crude Oil

Gain a complete view of the crude oil market with leading benchmarks, analytics, and insights to empower your strategies.
Learn More