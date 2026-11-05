The Illusion of Crowds: In conversation with S2G

What happens when plenty of capital enters the energy transition, but not enough of it reaches the companies best positioned to scale? In this episode of EnergyCents, Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys speak with Francis O'Sullivan, Managing Director of Energy Investment at S2G, about "The Illusion of Crowds," a paper that challenges the idea that more investors automatically create a smarter, more effective market.

They discuss how capital has become highly concentrated, why this matters for the "missing middle" — companies beyond venture stage but not yet ready for traditional infrastructure finance — and what LPs and GPs can do to better support practical, scalable energy innovation.

Find out more about the paper and S2G here: https://www.s2ginvestments.com/insights/report-illusion-of-crowds

Learn more about S&P Global Energy here: Learn more about S&P Global Energy coverage at: https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en

Also on Apple Podcasts | Spotify