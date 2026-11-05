Energy Transition, Chemicals, Renewables
November 05, 2026
Talking refining capacity with Phillips 66
HIGHLIGHTS
Phillips 66 economist discusses operations
Company navigates high-margin environment
Five segments drive downstream energy growth
Phillips 66 is a US-based downstream energy company that operates through five core segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, Marketing and Specialties (M&S), and Renewable Fuels.
Sean Maher, Phillips 66 chief economist and head of investor relations, joins hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss how Phillips 66 is navigating the current high-margin, high-utilization environment and outline the investment priorities fueling the company's next leg of growth.
Learn more about Phillips 66 at: https://investor.phillips66.com/investors/default.aspx
Learn more about S&P Global Energy coverage at: https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en
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