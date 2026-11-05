Talking refining capacity with Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is a US-based downstream energy company that operates through five core segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, Marketing and Specialties (M&S), and Renewable Fuels.

Sean Maher, Phillips 66 chief economist and head of investor relations, joins hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss how Phillips 66 is navigating the current high-margin, high-utilization environment and outline the investment priorities fueling the company's next leg of growth.

Learn more about Phillips 66 at: https://investor.phillips66.com/investors/default.aspx

Learn more about S&P Global Energy coverage at: https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en

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