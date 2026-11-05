Strait talk: Oil markets brace for new phase amid extended Hormuz tensions

Oil and product markets showed unexpected resilience in prior weeks thanks, in large part, to reduced crude demand from China. The system is now much tighter and its resilience could be tested, particularly when it comes to refined product markets, as we enter a new phase.

Oil markets expert Karim Fawaz joins hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss the evolving balances of global crude and refined products as vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz continues to be limited.

Learn more about S&P Global Energy coverage at: https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en

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