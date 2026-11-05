Storms, Storage and Supply: Europe's winter energy outlook

The rules of Europe's gas market have changed. Russian pipeline gas is gone, LNG is king, and storage has become one of the continent's most important energy buffers. This week on EnergyCents, Alun Davies joins Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to explain why Europe is entering winter with lower-than-expected gas inventories, how global LNG competition is influencing prices, and what a warmer or colder winter could mean for consumers and industry alike. From the Strait of Hormuz to European storage caverns, this episode explores the forces shaping one of the world's most important energy markets.

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