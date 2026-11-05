Steady as she goes: US shale sector approaches higher oil prices with caution

Oil prices are up by more than 75% since the start of the year and recently crossed the psychologically important $100/barrel milestone. The corresponding rise in US drilling rigs, however, has been far more modest.

S&P Global Energy Shale Sector expert Imre Kugler joins hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss activity levels in US shale, and why operators are hesitant to ramp up production despite higher prices.

Learn more about S&P Global Energy coverage at: https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en

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