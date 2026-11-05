Crude Oil, Natural Gas

November 05, 2026

South America's Right Turn: The new political map of energy

HIGHLIGHTS

Right-leaning leaders reshape resource policies

Expert analyzes investment climate changes

Four nations face shifting energy strategies

South America is undergoing a major political shift, with a wave of right-leaning governments reshaping the region's approach to energy and natural resources. In this episode, Upstream risk expert Ford Tanner joins hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to explore what the rise of the "New Right" could mean for oil and gas investment, energy security, and the future of key markets including Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, and Venezuela.

Learn more about S&P Global Energy coverage at: https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en

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