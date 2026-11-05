Metals & Mining, Electric Power, Non-Ferrous
November 05, 2026
Sodium Rising: Rethinking the future of energy storage
HIGHLIGHTS
AI data centers drive electricity demand surge
Alsym CEO discusses sodium-ion battery tech
Alternative storage challenges lithium dominance
As electricity demand surges from AI data centers and electrification, the race is on for safer, cheaper and more flexible energy storage. In this episode of EnergyCents, Mukesh Chatter, CEO of Alsym Energy, joins Sam Humphreys and Hill Vaden to explore the potential of sodium-ion batteries and why he believes they could challenge lithium-ion across a growing range of applications.
Learn more about Alsym Energy here: https://www.alsym.com
Learn more about S&P Global Energy coverage here: https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en
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