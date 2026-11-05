Sodium Rising: Rethinking the future of energy storage

As electricity demand surges from AI data centers and electrification, the race is on for safer, cheaper and more flexible energy storage. In this episode of EnergyCents, Mukesh Chatter, CEO of Alsym Energy, joins Sam Humphreys and Hill Vaden to explore the potential of sodium-ion batteries and why he believes they could challenge lithium-ion across a growing range of applications.

Learn more about Alsym Energy here: https://www.alsym.com

Learn more about S&P Global Energy coverage here: https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en

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