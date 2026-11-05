Reuniting Gondwana: Why Big Oil is returning to West Africa

Why are the world's largest oil companies turning their attention back to West Africa? In this episode of EnergyCents, Sam Humphreys and Hill Vaden are joined by S&P Global's Justin Cochran and Roderick Bruce to explore the region's deepwater revival. From promising geology and the pursuit of "needle-moving" discoveries to improved fiscal terms and faster licensing, the conversation examines what is drawing exploration capital to Africa's Atlantic margin—and whether this renewed interest can translate into the next generation of major oil discoveries.

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